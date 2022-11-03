Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Smash Summit 14 dates, times, schedule, prize pool & stream

Here's everything you need to know about Smash Summit 14, the latest Super Smash Bros. Melee event.
BTTSmash
Smash Summit is one of the premier fighting game events, with the best Super Smash Bros. Melee players coming together to duke it out in intense matches. Smash Summit 14 is going down this week, and there is a lot of action planned throughout the event. From dates, to schedules, prize pools, and where to watch, let’s unpack everything you need to know about Smash Summit 14.

Smash Summit 14 dates, times, schedule, prize pool & stream

Smash Summit 14 takes place from November 3 through November 6 and features a series of Smash matches, as well as some alternate events to shake things up.

Smash Summit 14 schedule

Smash Summit 14 opens on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT with player intros. The rest of Day 1 includes USA vs World Crews, Controller Draft Bracket, and Altered Gravity Smash. The entirety of the event can be watched over on the BTSSmash Twitch channel. You can see the full Smash Summit 14 schedule here:

The full schedule for Smash Summit 14
BTTSmash

Smash Summit 14 players

Like past events, the player base at Smash Summit 14 is made up of invitees, crowdfunded players, and those that qualified from other events. Here are all of the players competing at Smash Summit 14:

  • Zain Naghmi (Invitee)
  • Cody “iBDW” Schwab (Invitee)
  • Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma (Invitee)
  • Joseph “Mango” Marquez (Invitee)
  • Masaya “aMSa” Chikamoto (Invitee)
  • Jake “Jmook” DiRado (Invitee)
  • William “Leffen” Hjelte (Invitee)
  • Justin “Plup” McGrath (Invitee)
  • Justin “Wizzrobe” Hallett (Invitee)
  • Linus “Pipsqueak” Nordin (Invitee)
  • Jacob “Jflex” Pinto (Crowdfunding Vote)
  • Jeffrey “Axe” Williamson (Crowdfunding Vote)
  • John “KoDoRiN” Ko (Crowdfunding Vote)
  • Ralph Arroyo (Crowdfunding Vote)
  • Miles “Soonsay” Foster (TBH 10 Qualifier)
  • Aaron “Professor Pro” Thomas (DH Rotterdamn 2022 Qualifier)

Smash Summit 14 prize pool

The final prize pool for Smash Summit 14 will continue to rise throughout the event, but it currently stands at $31,775 according to liquidpedia. Once a final number is determined and winners are crowned, we’ll be sure to update you with that info.

