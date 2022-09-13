Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - September 13, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of the Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We’ve had quite a day of showcases and video game reveals across a variety of presentations, but all good things must come to an end. We’re closing down our day and that means it’s time to pull the curtain proper with another edition of Evening Reading. Please enjoy, won’t you?

In case you missed at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

NFTs with your coffee?

Probably not the worst business move by Starbucks. We’d still give that to all of the union busting.

Tears of the Kingdom

I’m still having a little weep at the fact that the new Zelda game finally has a name and a date.

God of Farming

There was a lot of farming games on the Nintendo Direct today, but some of them looked pretty good. (I’d play God of Farming, though.) Heck, our friends at Phoenix Labs showcased a heck of a good-looking one! From the makers of Dauntless, check out Fae Farm!

N-Goatse

The last words sent me. I’ll never look at the N-Gage the same again.

Musical melon popping

What a melodic way to slay a foe.

Good Splatoon moods

I sure do love Splatoon music. With Splatoon 3 out now, I think we can all get a lot out of this Twitter account.

And that will do it for your September 13 Evening Reading. Thank you for tuning in. Don’t forget that you can support Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month through Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our own Shacknews app available for free on iOS and Android where you can upload pictures of your pets and engage in the ultimate vote of pet cuteness. You’ll see cute pictures like my own dog Flaff there.

A picture of a mini-Australian shepherd lounging on a couch.
Flaff doesn't moosh her face into a couch for just any reason. It's to win Shackpets (and because our couch is comfy).

There you have it. Have a great Tuesday evening, everyone. What are you up to? Good games, good TV, or good reading? Share in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

Hello, Meet Lola