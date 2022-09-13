Evening Reading - September 13, 2022

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We’ve had quite a day of showcases and video game reveals across a variety of presentations, but all good things must come to an end. We’re closing down our day and that means it’s time to pull the curtain proper with another edition of Evening Reading. Please enjoy, won’t you?

NFTs with your coffee?

Introducing Starbucks Odyssey, a new experience that will offer the ability to earn & buy digital collectibles (NFTs) that will unlock access to new coffee experiences. Join the waitlist to be among the first to explore Odyssey. https://t.co/Kze11sab1D — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) September 12, 2022

Probably not the worst business move by Starbucks. We’d still give that to all of the union busting.

Tears of the Kingdom

Trying to comfort your upset friend pic.twitter.com/YH6vTdWvyc — Dovi (Sephiroth1204) (@Sephiroth1204) September 13, 2022

I’m still having a little weep at the fact that the new Zelda game finally has a name and a date.

God of Farming

If God of War was shown during today's Nintendo Direct pic.twitter.com/JqoK4y26di — yann ‼️😵‍💫😭👎🏾 (@yakotrick) September 13, 2022

There was a lot of farming games on the Nintendo Direct today, but some of them looked pretty good. (I’d play God of Farming, though.) Heck, our friends at Phoenix Labs showcased a heck of a good-looking one! From the makers of Dauntless, check out Fae Farm!

N-Goatse

I won’t spoil it because the last 9 words alone are worth zooming in to read this. pic.twitter.com/mSeGw1x7bb — At Angry Skycrane (@AngrySkycrane) September 12, 2022

The last words sent me. I’ll never look at the N-Gage the same again.

Musical melon popping

this is the future of esports pic.twitter.com/9IcA6HJDFW — elliott (@elliottgray) September 13, 2022

What a melodic way to slay a foe.

Good Splatoon moods

splatoon 3 pic.twitter.com/Dce114Utgy — Images with Splatoon Music 🐙🦑 (@Splatune_img) September 13, 2022

I sure do love Splatoon music. With Splatoon 3 out now, I think we can all get a lot out of this Twitter account.

And that will do it for your September 13 Evening Reading. Thank you for tuning in.

Flaff doesn't moosh her face into a couch for just any reason. It's to win Shackpets (and because our couch is comfy).

There you have it. Have a great Tuesday evening, everyone. What are you up to? Good games, good TV, or good reading? Share in the Shacknews Chatty section below!