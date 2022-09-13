Pikmin 4 announced for Nintendo Switch in 2023 Play from the perspective of the Pikmin starting next year.

Tuesday's Nintendo Direct kept right on going with the introduction of Shigeru Miyamoto. While some might have expected him to discuss the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, he took a moment to talk about the Pikmin franchise. After briefly showing off some Pikmin Bloom footage, Miyamoto unveiled the next entry in the series proper with a first tease of Pikmin 4.

Pikmin 4 will come exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2023.

