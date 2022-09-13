Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Pikmin 4 announced for Nintendo Switch in 2023

Play from the perspective of the Pikmin starting next year.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Tuesday's Nintendo Direct kept right on going with the introduction of Shigeru Miyamoto. While some might have expected him to discuss the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, he took a moment to talk about the Pikmin franchise. After briefly showing off some Pikmin Bloom footage, Miyamoto unveiled the next entry in the series proper with a first tease of Pikmin 4.

Pikmin 4 will come exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Developing...

