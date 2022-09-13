The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom cries for May release date The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has a new name and an official release date.

Tuesday's Nintendo Direct wrapped up with a new look at the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The sequel now has an official name, as it has been dubbed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. On top of that, it now has an official release date.

After setting the stage with a fresh look at Hyrule's mysterious cave paintings, new gameplay was unveiled for the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel. Link will once again explore the vast landscape of Hyrule, but this second outing will also take him into the skies, even giving players a chance to do some diving from the heavens. Suddenly, that re-release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword makes a lot more sense, doesn't it?

It has been a lengthy journey for the long-anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel. Nintendo first confirmed its existence all the way back at E3 2019 and, given its massive scope, the publisher did not want to rush this release. In fact, series producer Eiji Aonuma came out earlier this year and personally announced the game's delay to 2023. Development has taken so long, it's even had people wondering whether it's even really coming to Switch or coming to something bigger.



The name "The Sequel to Breath of the Wild" doesn't really roll off the tongue, so fans can now breathe easier with this new title. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.