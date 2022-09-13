It Takes Two comes to Nintendo Switch in November 2022 Hazelight Studios is bringing its beloved co-op adventure to the Switch later this year.

Josef Fares’ Hazelight Studios captured the hearts of many with its exciting and imaginative co-op adventure It Takes Two in 2021. Now, Nintendo Switch players will be able to enjoy that adventure together. It Takes Two is coming to the Nintendo Switch, and players will be able to play online, or local with two Switches this coming November.

Nintendo and Hazelight Studios announced the upcoming launch of It Takes Two on Nintendo Switch during the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, 2022. It will officially launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 4, 2022. There will be a multitude of options to be able to play too. Players can either play locally splitscreen on a single system, locally full screen on two Switches, or online with a Nintendo Switch Friend Pass.

It’s a me, Cody!

Our #ItTakesTwo - winner of Game Awards 2021 Best Family Game - is coming to Nintendo Switch! 🥳📕🐘



Mark down Nov 4th in your calendars and get ready to co-lla-bo-rate💥 pic.twitter.com/fW4UugUY1n — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) September 13, 2022

It Takes Two was a pretty spectacular release in 2021, winning the hearts of players around the world, including here in our Shacknews review. It went on to take many awards, including being our #6 out of the Top 10 Games of 2021. It’s even being adapted into a movie for Amazon Prime with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson producing.

It Takes Two will let players engage in a co-op adventure through a variety of challenges on the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

It will remain to be seen if It Takes Two performs as well on Switch as it did on other platforms, but we’ll find out soon enough when it launches on Nintendo’s hybrid platform in November.