Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

It Takes Two comes to Nintendo Switch in November 2022

Hazelight Studios is bringing its beloved co-op adventure to the Switch later this year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
1

Josef Fares’ Hazelight Studios captured the hearts of many with its exciting and imaginative co-op adventure It Takes Two in 2021. Now, Nintendo Switch players will be able to enjoy that adventure together. It Takes Two is coming to the Nintendo Switch, and players will be able to play online, or local with two Switches this coming November.

Nintendo and Hazelight Studios announced the upcoming launch of It Takes Two on Nintendo Switch during the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, 2022. It will officially launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 4, 2022. There will be a multitude of options to be able to play too. Players can either play locally splitscreen on a single system, locally full screen on two Switches, or online with a Nintendo Switch Friend Pass.

It Takes Two was a pretty spectacular release in 2021, winning the hearts of players around the world, including here in our Shacknews review. It went on to take many awards, including being our #6 out of the Top 10 Games of 2021. It’s even being adapted into a movie for Amazon Prime with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson producing.

A screenshot of co-op play from It Takes Two.
It Takes Two will let players engage in a co-op adventure through a variety of challenges on the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.
Source: Electronic Arts

It will remain to be seen if It Takes Two performs as well on Switch as it did on other platforms, but we’ll find out soon enough when it launches on Nintendo’s hybrid platform in November.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola