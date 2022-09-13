Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide
Octopath Traveler 2 announced for Switch in February 2023

Square Enix is returning with its HD2D RPG multicharacter adventure in Octopath Traveler 2.
TJ Denzer
Image via Square Enix
1

Octopath Traveler was a fantastic RPG from Square Enix and Acquire in the vein of games like SaGa Frontier, but with quite the modernized elements like crisp 2D sprites in well-crafted 3D environments and decisions from players that could drastically change the route of the game’s story. That said, it looks like fans of the original are going to have a new adventure to look forward to very soon. Octopath Traveler 2 was announced for the Nintendo Switch and it’s coming in February 2023.

Octopath Traveler 2 was revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, 2022. It’s officially coming to the Nintendo Switch on February 23, 2022.

This story is still developing…

