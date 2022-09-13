Octopath Traveler 2 announced for Switch in February 2023 Square Enix is returning with its HD2D RPG multicharacter adventure in Octopath Traveler 2.

Octopath Traveler was a fantastic RPG from Square Enix and Acquire in the vein of games like SaGa Frontier, but with quite the modernized elements like crisp 2D sprites in well-crafted 3D environments and decisions from players that could drastically change the route of the game’s story. That said, it looks like fans of the original are going to have a new adventure to look forward to very soon. Octopath Traveler 2 was announced for the Nintendo Switch and it’s coming in February 2023.

Octopath Traveler 2 was revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, 2022. It’s officially coming to the Nintendo Switch on February 23, 2022.

Eight new travelers journey through the land of Solistia, each with their own story to tell.



Eight new travelers journey through the land of Solistia, each with their own story to tell.

See what happens when their paths intertwine and where their adventures lead them when OCTOPATH TRAVELER II launches for #NintendoSwitch on Feb. 24, 2023!

