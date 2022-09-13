Watch the Nintendo Direct September 13 livestream here Catch the Nintendo Direct livestream to learn about Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.

It’s time to get excited because Nintendo is hosting another Nintendo Direct livestream today. This stream will focus on the games coming to the Nintendo Switch during winter and you can watch the announcements live as they happen right here on Shacknews. Check out the video below!

Today’s Nintendo Direct livestream is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET on September 13, 2022. The stream is set to last for roughly 40 minutes and will focus on the products Nintendo will be releasing on the Switch this winter (summer for those in the Southern Hemisphere).

While Nintendo hasn’t revealed what games will be highlighted in the stream, a look at the 2022 video game release date calendar gives us a hint at what we might see. There’s a good chance we’ll hear more about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Dragon Quest Treasures as all of these are due out before the end of the year.

Viewers might also expect to hear more about third-party games releasing on the Nintendo Switch during the last quarter of the year. One thing viewers should keep in mind is that, because this livestream is focused on games releasing toward the end of the year, we may not hear anything about upcoming titles releasing in 2023 and beyond – like Breath of the Wild 2.

No matter what’s announced today during the September 13 Nintendo Direct livestream, you’ll find plenty of coverage right here on Shacknews.