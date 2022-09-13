Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the Nintendo Direct September 13 livestream here

Catch the Nintendo Direct livestream to learn about Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
33

It’s time to get excited because Nintendo is hosting another Nintendo Direct livestream today. This stream will focus on the games coming to the Nintendo Switch during winter and you can watch the announcements live as they happen right here on Shacknews. Check out the video below!

Today’s Nintendo Direct livestream is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET on September 13, 2022. The stream is set to last for roughly 40 minutes and will focus on the products Nintendo will be releasing on the Switch this winter (summer for those in the Southern Hemisphere).

While Nintendo hasn’t revealed what games will be highlighted in the stream, a look at the 2022 video game release date calendar gives us a hint at what we might see. There’s a good chance we’ll hear more about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Dragon Quest Treasures as all of these are due out before the end of the year.

Viewers might also expect to hear more about third-party games releasing on the Nintendo Switch during the last quarter of the year. One thing viewers should keep in mind is that, because this livestream is focused on games releasing toward the end of the year, we may not hear anything about upcoming titles releasing in 2023 and beyond – like Breath of the Wild 2.

No matter what’s announced today during the September 13 Nintendo Direct livestream, you’ll find plenty of coverage right here on Shacknews.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

    September 13, 2022 4:00 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Watch the Nintendo Direct September 13 livestream here

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 4:31 AM

      Happy it’s nice and early today.

      Please announce a new Zelda remake that wasn’t on the WiiU!

      Also looking forward to a hopefully gameplay related BotW2 clip.

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 4:33 AM

      MPTFFA

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:07 AM

      anything good?

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:10 AM

        They showed off a new Fire Emblem thing and now they're blowing through lots of games.

        I'm hoping they're getting this stuff out of the way for the bigger stuff in a minute.

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:09 AM

      I played the snot out of that first Fire Emblem game on 3DS (not the first FE game, just the first one on 3DS) and thought it was great, but I'm like four or five games behind since I can never tell what the fuck the games are, they had like three come out at once as a sequel on 3DS and I didn't follow what the heck was going on there.

      Still I guess it's cool that Nintendo has multiple franchises like this one and Xenoblade where they disappear up their own ass with anime shit.

    • bobokiller legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:10 AM

      Tunic coming to the Switch

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:10 AM

      Front Mission is good.

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:14 AM

      Greenman gaming leaked Octopath Travel 2 earlier this morning by accident.

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:16 AM

        Octopath? Is that a Splatoon spinoff? 🤣

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:18 AM

      "There are 385 songs total!"

      It's like a Whose Line is it Anyway compilation commercial parody

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:21 AM

      The amount of Mario Party is too damn high.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:21 AM

      M.P. = Mario Party 1-3

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:22 AM

      Golden Eye!

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:22 AM

      WHY WOULD YOU PUT THE SAMUS LOGO IN THE CORNER WHEN SHOWING OFF GOLDENEYE?

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:23 AM

        No kidding! I'm not happy.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 13, 2022 7:24 AM

          I'm hoping they're fucking with us for something they'll show off in a minute here

      • fleabug legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:24 AM

        I tuned in late and thought I had joined at the absolute most magical moment lolol.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:23 AM

      FACTORIO!

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:23 AM

      OMG

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:23 AM

      "Here's a bunch of indistinguishable Japanese RPG shit..."

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:23 AM

      How many shovelware games is Square Enix making?

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:23 AM

      WHAT WHAT WHAT? FACTORIO?!?!

    • icecreambus legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:24 AM

      Does anyone else feel like all these RPGs feel and look the same? With the exception of Octopath, they all look like the came from RPG Maker with the same story.

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:25 AM

        I blame Stardew Valley for all these farming sims

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:25 AM

        At least they're not devoting like the whole 40 minutes to it like with Xenopath Emblem or whatever

    • bobokiller legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:24 AM

      They should make a Spy vs Spy for the switch

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:24 AM

        Mad Magazine is dead, probably isn't happening

        • bobokiller legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 13, 2022 7:27 AM

          Cheap IP!

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 13, 2022 7:30 AM

          Mad Magazine is still being reprinted by DC Comics who owns all the rights. It probably wouldn't be too hard to get the rights.

      • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:39 AM

        I don't think anyone past Gen X would care. Although, I could see 4 player SvS could be good chaotic fun.

    • The Grolar Bear
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:24 AM

      Diddy Kong playing soccer

    • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:25 AM

      So they've just waited to release every single JRPG on this direct?

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:28 AM

      Pikmin you say?

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:29 AM

      Niantic still hasn't been able to replicate the success of Pokemon Go. Now they're making like 5 more games.

    • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:30 AM

      Pikman 4!

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:31 AM

      Yeah I could get into another Pikmin game.

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:32 AM

      "So there's Pikmin 4. Thanks. Now here's some more shit no one cares about"

      In all seriousness, Miyamoto still on top of his game is pretty cool

    • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:33 AM

      lol, another JRPG!

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:33 AM

      All those Western studios diluting those RPGs from Squeenix

      • icecreambus legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:34 AM

        They're gonna cannibalize their own games haha. They have like three farm sim RPGs in this direct alone!

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:33 AM

      Here's a game about farming.

      Here's ten JRPGs.

      Here's a JRPG about farming.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:40 AM

        lol yep. So many games I could care less about.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:33 AM

      So sounds like the leaks were wrong so far?

      • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:34 AM

        We’ll see but a lot of leaks have been wrong in the past.

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:33 AM

      The Direct should be called "Oops all the JRPGs"

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:34 AM

      Bayonetta 3 release date??

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:34 AM

      M.P. = More Pikmin

    • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:36 AM

      ok, at least this is a detective JRPG :D

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:36 AM

      An investigator and a shinigami? Is this Death Note?

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:37 AM

      Re village on cloud (no surprise)

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:37 AM

        Also the three remakes as cloud too

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:37 AM

      Master Detective would be more interesting if the characters weren't all looking like 9 years olds.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:38 AM

      Sifu should be good on switch

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:39 AM

      Never really cared for Pikmin. So far the best thing has been the N64 games, including goldeneye online.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:40 AM

      Endless Dungeon woop...(also coming to PC)...

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:40 AM

      And people say AA tier games are dead. This direct is full of them.

    • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:40 AM

      JRPG!!!!

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:41 AM

      In addition to new JRPGs we have remastered old JRPGs!

      If this thing cuts off at 40 minutes then that's the ballgame.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:41 AM

      Well that was really disappointing. Square Enix, the direct.

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:43 AM

      See the sad thing is Metroid Dread sold more than any other Metroid game ever, yet it probably gets outsold by even the shittiest Kirby game.

    • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:44 AM

      If this is a JRPG, I'm going home and screaming into a pillow.

    • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:45 AM

      BOTW2 MOFOS!!!

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:45 AM

      New Zelda?? May 12 2023

      • abunch legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:50 AM

        Six years... over-under on Super Nintendo Switch-U in time for the game?

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:46 AM

      M.P. = ???

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:46 AM

        Mario party, fuck Jeff Grubb

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 13, 2022 7:48 AM

          That or More Pikmin

        • smegula legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 13, 2022 8:08 AM

          Maybe THIS will be the time people stop listening to him. Nahhhh

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 13, 2022 7:49 AM

        I jokingly said Mario Party. I guess I was right.

    • fleabug legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:46 AM

      WHY WOULD HE EVEN HOLD HIS HAND OUT LIKE A CHOZO STATUE?!

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:46 AM

      1/10 direct. Wow nintendo, thats all your doing for 2022? No holiday games... bleh.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:46 AM

      Nintendo timed it for my birthday whee.

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:47 AM

      https://imgur.com/a/4dSH9ZY

    • icecreambus legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:51 AM

      Two release dates and a Pikmin announcement. That's it?

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:53 AM

      Zelda release date and Goldeneye 64, everything else for me was :/

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 7:58 AM

      Best Farming Game of the 30 announced? Pikmin 4

    • bobokiller legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 8:00 AM

      Guess I'll go buy a used Wii U then ... /sigh

    • The Grolar Bear
      reply
      September 13, 2022 8:01 AM

      Bummed out at no TP/WW Switch ports. I wanted that at least.

      • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 13, 2022 8:09 AM

        Or game it games. Nintendo just sucks royally at this.

    • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 13, 2022 8:17 AM

      That was definitely a lot of RPG love in that direct.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 13, 2022 8:18 AM

        are these games uber popular in japan? I don't know whos playing these.

    • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2022 8:21 AM

      I hope dunkey makes a video about this direct.

