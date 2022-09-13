Splatoon 3's first post-release Splatfest begins next weekend Select between Gear, Grub, and Fun for the first post-release three-way Splatfest for Splatoon 3.

Tuesday's Nintendo Direct continued with the first major post-release Splatfest for Splatoon 3. Teams will select between Gear, Grub, and Fun and do battle in a couple of weeks.



Source: Nintendo

The next Splatoon 3 Splatfest will run from Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, starting and ending at 5PM PT. On top of that, more updates are planned for Splatoon 3 in the weeks ahead.

