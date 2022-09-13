Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe comes to Switch in February 2023 Returning from its launch on the Wii, Kirby's Return to Dream Land comes to the Switch with 4-player co-op and new features next year.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land was a 2011 game on the Nintendo Wii that was a delightful, if not wholly traditional 2D-style platformer featuring everyone’s favorite pink puffball. However, it seems Nintendo is digging this one out of the toy box and polishing it up for the Switch in 2023. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe was announced and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch with a host of new features in February 2023.

Nintendo revealed Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe and its release date during the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, 2022. It will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023.

Kirby returns to Dream Land in this Wii game coming to Nintendo Switch! Travel to Planet Popstar with up to 4 players as Kirby helps the mysterious Magolor. The new Mecha Copy Ability also makes its debut!#Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe arrives on 2/24/23. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/gCK7ZyZQdn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

