Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe comes to Switch in February 2023

Returning from its launch on the Wii, Kirby's Return to Dream Land comes to the Switch with 4-player co-op and new features next year.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land was a 2011 game on the Nintendo Wii that was a delightful, if not wholly traditional 2D-style platformer featuring everyone’s favorite pink puffball. However, it seems Nintendo is digging this one out of the toy box and polishing it up for the Switch in 2023. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe was announced and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch with a host of new features in February 2023.

Nintendo revealed Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe and its release date during the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, 2022. It will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023.

This story is still developing…

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

