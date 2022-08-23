Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - August 23, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome to your Tuesday night, Shackers. It was certainly a hectic day between Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live and a hefty Destiny 2 showcase, but we’ve arrived at the end of it. Or near the end, more accurately. There’s still another fine edition of Evening Reading to address! Join us in winding down another packed day of posting, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

If I can lay on it, I can sleep on it


Oh to be a cat that finds even the most slightly comfortable spot, even between two bamboo support beams.

Say it ain’t so, Sakurai!

End of an era. Sakurai’s Super Smash Bros. posts have brought me joy for years. Still, I’m very curious to see what he does next.

The perfect portable schlub meal doesn’t exi-

This guy’s got it figured out, this thing called life.

The H stands for hubris

It’s a tragedy how much Discovery has gutted HBO Max over these last couple weeks.

Matt Damon aging.gif

Boy howdy does time fly. Wolfenstein still had the bigger impact, though. Fight me.

It’s Witch Time up in here

Can’t believe Bayo 3 is so close after all these years.

Big same, actually

Sometimes, I just want to be a scalie creature hugging my favorite other scalie creature on a gentle beach.

Thank you as always for tuning into another round of Evening Reading. If you’d like to support Shacknews, have a looksie at Mercury where you can aid the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Well, my good friend, you don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s the ultimate battle for pet cuteness on iOS and Android where you can upload and peruse pet pics and battle and vote on the best of them. You’ll find cutie competitors like my sweet Flaff there.

A mini-Australian shepherd dog giving you the business with her huffy little self.
Silo's not gonna be mad if you don't vote for her on Shackpets, but she will be disappointed.

And that’s a wrap! Have a good evening, Shackers. What are you up to? Any good games, TV, or reading? Let us know in the Chatty section below!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

Hello, Meet Lola