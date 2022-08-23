Evening Reading - August 23, 2022

Welcome to your Tuesday night, Shackers. It was certainly a hectic day between Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live and a hefty Destiny 2 showcase, but we’ve arrived at the end of it. Or near the end, more accurately. There’s still another fine edition of Evening Reading to address! Join us in winding down another packed day of posting, won’t you?
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Splatoon 3 & Harvestella to get deep dives on Nintendo Treehouse this week
- Resident Evil 7 could have been a live-service game if Capcom marketing had its way
- Apple employees push back on returning to work, demand location flexibility
- Destiny 2: Lightfall release date
- Destiny 2 comes to Epic Games Store today
- Destiny 2: Lightfall pre-orders grant access to Quicksilver Storm Exotic now
- Destiny 2 update 6.2.0 Season 18 patch notes add Arc 3.0
- Twitter (TWTR) whistleblower alleges execs misled Musk, investors, and the board
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X review: Sleek, stylish, comfortable
- Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: All announcements, reveals & trailers
And now… More stuff from The Internet!
If I can lay on it, I can sleep on it
August 24, 2022
Oh to be a cat that finds even the most slightly comfortable spot, even between two bamboo support beams.
Say it ain’t so, Sakurai!
This concludes the daily Smash Ultimate screens I've been posting since Dec. 2019.— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) August 23, 2022
Thank you for your support! #SmashBros
However...I've been thinking about starting something new. (This time it won't be daily, though.)
Check back around this time tomorrow for more info! pic.twitter.com/t8FSUwJa0A
End of an era. Sakurai’s Super Smash Bros. posts have brought me joy for years. Still, I’m very curious to see what he does next.
The perfect portable schlub meal doesn’t exi-
This glizzy straw is a violation 😭— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 23, 2022
(via @NewYorkNico) pic.twitter.com/TcpC4mMDAv
This guy’s got it figured out, this thing called life.
The H stands for hubris
August 23, 2022
It’s a tragedy how much Discovery has gutted HBO Max over these last couple weeks.
Matt Damon aging.gif
Bioshock (2007) is now as old as Wolfenstein 3D (1992) was when Bioshock was released. pic.twitter.com/MsuO71YvSj— 🌞🌸 idspispopd 🥀🌙 (@Bhaal_Spawn) August 22, 2022
Boy howdy does time fly. Wolfenstein still had the bigger impact, though. Fight me.
It’s Witch Time up in here
69 days until Bayonetta 3! pic.twitter.com/1k8T1u2ubQ— Koraxa Collins (@KoraxaC) August 22, 2022
Can’t believe Bayo 3 is so close after all these years.
Big same, actually
me n my bf pic.twitter.com/0M6MFxi2O0— glurpo (@glurpo) August 22, 2022
Sometimes, I just want to be a scalie creature hugging my favorite other scalie creature on a gentle beach.
Thank you as always for tuning into another round of Evening Reading.
And that’s a wrap! Have a good evening, Shackers. What are you up to? Any good games, TV, or reading? Let us know in the Chatty section below!
