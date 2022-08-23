Evening Reading - August 23, 2022

Welcome to your Tuesday night, Shackers. It was certainly a hectic day between Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live and a hefty Destiny 2 showcase, but we’ve arrived at the end of it. Or near the end, more accurately. There’s still another fine edition of Evening Reading to address! Join us in winding down another packed day of posting, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

If I can lay on it, I can sleep on it



Oh to be a cat that finds even the most slightly comfortable spot, even between two bamboo support beams.

Say it ain’t so, Sakurai!

This concludes the daily Smash Ultimate screens I've been posting since Dec. 2019.

Thank you for your support! #SmashBros



However...I've been thinking about starting something new. (This time it won't be daily, though.)



Check back around this time tomorrow for more info! pic.twitter.com/t8FSUwJa0A — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) August 23, 2022

End of an era. Sakurai’s Super Smash Bros. posts have brought me joy for years. Still, I’m very curious to see what he does next.

The perfect portable schlub meal doesn’t exi-

This guy’s got it figured out, this thing called life.

The H stands for hubris

It’s a tragedy how much Discovery has gutted HBO Max over these last couple weeks.

Matt Damon aging.gif

Bioshock (2007) is now as old as Wolfenstein 3D (1992) was when Bioshock was released. pic.twitter.com/MsuO71YvSj — 🌞🌸 idspispopd 🥀🌙 (@Bhaal_Spawn) August 22, 2022

Boy howdy does time fly. Wolfenstein still had the bigger impact, though. Fight me.

It’s Witch Time up in here

69 days until Bayonetta 3! pic.twitter.com/1k8T1u2ubQ — Koraxa Collins (@KoraxaC) August 22, 2022

Can’t believe Bayo 3 is so close after all these years.

Big same, actually

me n my bf pic.twitter.com/0M6MFxi2O0 — glurpo (@glurpo) August 22, 2022

Sometimes, I just want to be a scalie creature hugging my favorite other scalie creature on a gentle beach.

Thank you as always for tuning into another round of Evening Reading. If you’d like to support Shacknews, have a looksie at Mercury where you can aid the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Well, my good friend, you don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s the ultimate battle for pet cuteness on iOS and Android where you can upload and peruse pet pics and battle and vote on the best of them. You’ll find cutie competitors like my sweet Flaff there.

Silo's not gonna be mad if you don't vote for her on Shackpets, but she will be disappointed.

And that’s a wrap! Have a good evening, Shackers. What are you up to? Any good games, TV, or reading? Let us know in the Chatty section below!