Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Twitter (TWTR) whistleblower alleges execs misled Musk, investors, and the board

Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko files complaint with SEC, FTC, and DOJ alleging 'extreme, egregious deficiencies' at the company related to security, privacy, and content moderation.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
Image: MEND.io
1

Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko, former head of security, has filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and the Department of Justice alleging "extreme, egregious deficiencies by the social media company with respects to security, privacy, and content moderation. The complaint also mentions misrepresentations made by Twitter to Elon Musk, who is currently in legal battle over his $44 billion acquisition offer.

The complaints were filed by Whistleblower Aid, a nonprofit law firm that also aided Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen last year. In a complaint filed with the SEC by Twitter's former head of security, Zatko claims he “witnessed senior executive engaging in deceitful and/or misleading communications affecting Board members, users and shareholders” on multiple occasion in 2021. Even more damning in the report is the accusation that embattled Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal asked Zatko to provide misleading and false documents.

Zakto's complaint also states that Agrawal had lied about Twitter's incentive to remove bots and spam because "if accurate measurements ever became public, it would harm the image and valuation of the company." The complaints also paint a picture of a horribly run technology company, with half of Twitter's servers running out-of-date software, and lack of proper internal controls.

Twitter daily stock chart showing today's down 5% day.
Twitter's stock has been on a wild ride this year, and today's whistleblower report has thrown investors for a loop.
Source: Shacknews

Disclosure of the actual amount of bots on the social media platform have been at the core of Musk's fight over the $44 billion acquisition offer. Today's news is certainly hurting shareholders with Twitter stock currently down over 5% on the day.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long Twitter via TWTR shares

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola