Destiny 2: Lightfall pre-orders grant access to Quicksilver Storm Exotic now Bungie is making pre-orders of the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion far more enticing with an Exotic that can be claimed when you buy the expansion early.

There’s nothing like a good Exotic in Destiny 2. These top-tier weapons could be considered a cornerstone of the game, allowing players to bring the absolute best out of their PvP and PvE combat endeavors. During a special showcase today, we got a big look at the next big expansion, Destiny 2: Lightfall, which included a release date. But perhaps just as importantly, Bungie is offering a new Exotic weapon you can claim now if you purchase the Lightfall expansion early. It’s the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle and it’s yours after you pre-order Destiny 2: Lighfall.

Bungie revealed the Quicksilver Storm Exotic pre-order incentive for the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion during the Destiny 2 Showcase livestream on August 23, 2022. From here forward, players who pre-order the Lightfall will be able to claim the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle in-game. This weapon is a veritable Swiss army knife of a weapon. It’s said to be capable of shooting bullets, rockets, and grenades, all in one do-it-all weapon.

Players can look forward to a lot of new content in Destiny 2: Lightfall in February 2023, but pre-ordering gets you the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle now.

Source: Bungie

The Quicksilver Storm is going to be found on Neptune when Destiny 2: Lightfall launches in February 2023, but this pre-order incentive will be a fast-track to it. With this, you can skip a lot of the rigamarole that usually goes into claiming an Exotic weapon this side of Xur. The game is set to expand immensely with the Lightfall expansion in 2023, and it will bring with it some beefy features like the new Neptune location, the Strand Darkness Subclass, and even quality-of-life features like Loadouts and Fireteam Finder.

Nonetheless, if good loot is what you crave, then you need to consider pre-ordering Destiny 2: Lightfall soon. That will get you immediate access to the Quicksilver Storm Exotic. In the meantime, stay tuned for more Destiny 2 coverage right here at Shacknews.