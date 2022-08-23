Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Destiny 2 is getting loadouts with Lightfall expansion

Destiny 2 players can look forward to the introduction of loadouts in the upcoming Lightfall expansion.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Bungie
2

During the latest Destiny 2 Showcase from Bungie, a number of exciting announcements were made in regards to what players can look forward to in the upcoming Lightfall expansion. Among these announcements, it was revealed that in-game loadouts and a mod manager are being added.

The news was met with a wealth of excitement, as loadouts have been one of the things that players have been clamoring for over the years. Not only will Destiny 2: Lightfall offer loadouts, it'll also feature a mod manager. In talking about the new additions, the team at Bungie remark on how it'll make things easier for players by giving them one dedicated place to tweak and adjust their loadouts.

Screenshot from the Destiny 2 livestream showing loadouts and mod manager coming to the game via the Lightfall expansion.
© Bungie

Prior to today's announcement that in-game loadouts are being added, Destiny 2 players previously had to rely on third-party tools to save and adjust their loadouts. As for when players can start creating in-game loadouts in Destiny 2, this will come with the release of the Lightfall expansion on February 28, 2023

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola