Destiny 2 is getting loadouts with Lightfall expansion Destiny 2 players can look forward to the introduction of loadouts in the upcoming Lightfall expansion.

During the latest Destiny 2 Showcase from Bungie, a number of exciting announcements were made in regards to what players can look forward to in the upcoming Lightfall expansion. Among these announcements, it was revealed that in-game loadouts and a mod manager are being added.

The news was met with a wealth of excitement, as loadouts have been one of the things that players have been clamoring for over the years. Not only will Destiny 2: Lightfall offer loadouts, it'll also feature a mod manager. In talking about the new additions, the team at Bungie remark on how it'll make things easier for players by giving them one dedicated place to tweak and adjust their loadouts.

"We all love our fashion game, fashion game’s amazing, so we’re going to take what we did for the fashion game and we’re bringing it to the build craft game. There should be one screen where you can go to and do your entire loadout for your character.”

Prior to today's announcement that in-game loadouts are being added, Destiny 2 players previously had to rely on third-party tools to save and adjust their loadouts. As for when players can start creating in-game loadouts in Destiny 2, this will come with the release of the Lightfall expansion on February 28, 2023.