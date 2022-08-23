Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Splatoon 3 & Harvestella to get deep dives on Nintendo Treehouse this week

An upcoming Nintendo Treehouse presentation will showcase the single-player for Splatoon 3 and first gameplay for farm-sim RPG Harvestella.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

It looks like we can look forward to another livestream digital presentation from Nintendo later on this week. The group has announced it will be doing a special Nintendo Treehouse presentation. The subjects? Splatoon 3 single-player and Square Enix and Live Wire’s Harvestella. We’ll be getting a good look at both games during the duration of the Treehouse and it’s all coming in a couple days.

Nintendo announced the upcoming Nintendo Treehouse: Live August 2022 presentation on the Nintendo Twitter on August 23, 2022. According to the announcement, players can look forward to Splatoon 3 and Harvestella news when the showcase goes live at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET on the Nintendo YouTube channel. The Treehouse will feature a deep dive into Splatoon 3’s single-player content, which has been lightly detailed in previous Splatoon 3 showcases. With the “Return of the Mammalians” campaign revealed, it looks like we’re set to learn quite a bit more about what that means and what our Inklings will be doing to splat the problem at its source. We could also learn about rewards from completing various single-player content and what we can take into the rest of the game.

A Nintendo of America tweet announcing the upcoming Nintendo Treehouse livestream, which will show off Splatoon 3 and Harvestella gameplay.
Nintendo looks to be set to show off more Splatoon 3 single-player alongside a deeper look at Square Enix and Live Wire's upcoming farm sim RPG, Harvestella.
Source: Twitter

Harvestella may be a bit more under a lot of players’ radars. It’s a farming sim/JRPG from the developers at Live Wire and being published by Square Enix. It was showcased in a Nintendo Direct Mini back in June and will be releasing on Nintendo Switch and PC on November 4, 2022. The game features a farm to build, maintain, and grow, all while the players also gets to venture out and explore the world, discovering new crops and materials, defeating monsters, and interacting with townsfolk to engage in narrative and quests. The Nintendo Treehouse presentation will feature a major first look at Harvestella’s gameplay.

With these two games getting a prominent showing on the upcoming Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation, stay tuned here at Shacknews. We’ll have details on Splatoon 3 and Harvestella as they are revealed when the presentation goes live later this week.

