SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X review: Sleek, stylish, comfortable

If you’ve been looking for a new headset, particularly if you’re a fan of SteelSeries products, you’re absolutely going to want to take a closer look at the new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X. Not only does the Nova 7X come with some nifty features, its ease of use and comfort while wearing make it a standout.

Soft & Cushiony

The first thing that stood out to me about the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X was how incredibly comfortable it is to wear, even over extended periods of time. The headset is remarkably lightweight and free of a lot of the unnecessary hard plastic edges you see in other headsets that, while aesthetically look cool, can also cause the headset to feel clunky and stiff.

Notably, the Nova 7X sports an adjustable fabric headband under the main headband where it meets the top of your head. This helps prevent the headband from pressing down directly on top of your head, and acts as a better buffer than headsets that simply add extra cushioning to that area. It’s surprising how well it works as the headband itself isn’t made of plastic-y material either; it's made of a thicker material that feels a bit like metal.

Looking at the various product pages for SteelSeries’ other Arctis headsets (models released prior to this one), most seem to sport similar fabric material on the outside of the headband as well. However, the model I received didn’t have any softer material on the outside of the headband which is kind of a bummer.

The flat black, metal-like headband has some sharp edges to it that would definitely be improved by having that material like other Arctis headsets, so it’s baffling to me why it’s been left out. That said, the ear cushions are fantastic and made up of a velour type material that's soft, cushiony, and breathable.

Down with the Dongle-ness

The Arctis Nova 7X comes with some impressive features, not just the comfortable fabric strap to keep the headband from digging into your head, but also a way to quickly and easily adapt the headset for whatever you might need. In the box, a USB “dongle” is included that allows you to toggle between using the headset for Xbox or USB.

With this, you don’t have to worry about lengthy pairing times as the USB dongle comes pre-paired and works immediately. Also, given the length of the cord for it, you’re better able to stay connected and in range even if you’re sitting far away from your Xbox for example, or in a weird position where a short USB stick won’t do the trick.

On the box, the range is listed as 40 feet. Additionally, you can enjoy fast charging with 15 minutes of charging for 6 hours of use, and 26 to 36 hours of battery life. Other features on offer with the Arctis Nova 7X include 2.4 GHz low latency, lossless audio, Bluetooth capabilities, and a fully retractable microphone with ClearCast bidirectional noise canceling. The headset also sports all sorts of on-ear controls including a ChatMix dial to adjust whether you want louder game sound, or louder chat sound.

The ChatMix dial and dial to adjust general volume are both recessed into the headset, making it hard to accidentally adjust them with your shoulder, which is something that’s happened to me with other headsets. That said, the recessed dials can be somewhat difficult to find, and aren’t as textured as I’d like. Additionally it can be hard to find the power and Bluetooth buttons as they’re also not as textured as I’d like.

Speaking of hard to find, the R and L indicators on the inside of the headset are small and difficult to see. As a whole, the headset isn’t as accessible to users with visual impairments as other headset models I’ve used and could stand to use more texture on its buttons, and clearer R and L indicators on the inside of the headset.

Music to My Ears

The sound quality of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X is a lot better than I’d anticipated. With all my headsets, I test the sound out in various games, in one-on-one conversations, and with some of my favorite music. In all these areas, the Nova 7X excels. Game sounds come through crisp and clear, allowing me to pick out enemy player footsteps with ease while playing games like Halo Infinite, and catch the beat with more precision while playing games like Taiko no Tatsujin.

In conversation, the headset’s retractable mic works like a dream, with voices on the other end sounding rich and warm. Perhaps most impressive to me is how great music sounds with the Nova 7X. For me, it’s easier to pick up on a headset’s sound quality with music that I’m familiar with, and with the Nova 7X you can get some nice, rich bass tones while the vocals continue to come through clearly, not sounding dulled or muddy underneath the bass. Essentially, the headset sounds great no matter what type of music you’re listening to.

To Buy or Not To Buy

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X is a quality headset with a wealth of wonderful features. In particular, the Arctis Nova 7X is one of the most comfortable headsets I’ve ever worn, and with stellar sound quality to boot. If you’re looking for a quality headset to pair with your Xbox Series X|S, you can’t go wrong with the Arctis Nova 7X.

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a multi-purpose headset to use while listening to music, gaming on other platforms like PC, or simply for chatting with your friends, the Arctis Nova 7X is a great buy. With that being said, the $179.99 (USD) price point can feel a little steep compared to what you get with some of SteelSeries’ other headsets, so it’s also worth doing some side-by-side comparisons of the company’s headset lineup before settling on purchasing the Arctis Nova 7X.

This review is based on a sample provided by SteelSeries. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X will be available on August 23, 2022 at a price of $179.99 (USD).