Destiny 2 comes to Epic Games Store today Bungie announced that Destiny 2 has launched on Epic Games Store today, and those that pick it up there can get the 30th Anniversary Pack for free.

It was a huge day for Destiny fans as a major showcase livestream showed off a wildly huge array of news and information in relation to both Season 18 (revealed to be the Season of Plunder) and the next expansion, Destiny 2: Lightfall. That wasn’t all that Bungie had for us. More than new seasons and expansions, we learned that Destiny 2 is coming over to Epic Games Store, and not only is it available today, but if players buy it there, they’ll get the 30th Anniversary Pack for free.

Destiny 2’s arrival on Epic Games Store was announced on the Destiny 2 Showcase livestream which took place on August 23, 2022. The game is now available on Epic Games Store as of today. What’s more, Bungie made a move to sweeten the deal. Those who make a purchase of Destiny 2 on EGS will be able to claim the 30th Anniversary Pack for free.

Destiny 2 is getting a lot of good things in the near future, including a launch on Epic Games Store with a free 30th Anniversary Pack as of today.

Source: Twitter

The 30th Anniversary will give players access to the following goodies:

New Dungeon

Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, Catalyst, and Ornament

New Weapons Inspired by Past Bungie Worlds

Thorn Armor Set

Bungie Streetwear Ornament Set

Marathon Themed Ornament Set

Unique Helmet Ornament

Exotic Sparrows

Exotic Ship

Emblems, Shaders, Emotes, and More

Bungie had more good news for players that want to jump into Destiny 2 whether it’s on Epic Games Store or other platforms. All of the expansions will be free-to-play as of today and for a limited time. That means players that jump in can enjoy content from the likes of The Witch Queen and other Destiny 2 premium content for a limited time.

With Destiny 2’s launch on Epic Games Store, the game stretches its reach even further, and it’s a good time to check it out. Be sure to check out further coverage from today’s livestream event and more Destiny 2 coverage right here at Shacknews.