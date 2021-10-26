Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack release date
We've got the release date for the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2.
To give you more content to tide you over until The Witch Queen, and to get more money out of your pockets, Bungie has plans to release the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2. If you’re wondering when you can dive in and get your hands on the Exotic Rocket Launcher Gjallarhorn, you’re in the right place.
Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack release date
The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2 will release on December 7, 2021. This is according to the Steam page for the pack. This date also falls on a Tuesday, which is the typical release day for most of the new content that makes its way to Destiny 2.
The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2 will contain the following items:
- New Dungeon
- Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, Catalyst, and Ornament
- New Weapons Inspired by Past Bungie Worlds
- Thorn Armor Set
- Bungie Streetwear Ornament Set
- Marathon Themed Ornament Set
- Unique Helmet Ornament
- Exotic Sparrows
- Exotic Ship
- Emblems, Shaders, Emotes, and More
There’s been a bit of pushback against Bungie for the pricing of the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2. Standalone, this DLC comes in at $24.99 USD, or $31.99 CAD, or $36.95 AUD. There are also bundles that you can buy to get in on The Witch Queen and all the other planned content for Destiny 22 in 2022. Check out The Witch Queen pre-order guide for more on that. I personally ordered The Witch Queen Deluxe + 30th Anniversary Pack, which came out to about $140 CAD with taxes. If this gets me all the content Bungie has planned for Destiny 2 through 2022, I see that as a reasonable purchase. That’s a conversation for another day, though, and everyone is going to have their own opinion on pricing.
Now that you know the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack release date, head over to our Destiny 2 strategy guide to dig into more of our killer content. We’ve covered almost every corner of the game, and even a few corners that you didn’t know existed.
-
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack release date