Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack release date

To give you more content to tide you over until The Witch Queen, and to get more money out of your pockets, Bungie has plans to release the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2. If you’re wondering when you can dive in and get your hands on the Exotic Rocket Launcher Gjallarhorn, you’re in the right place.

Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack release date

The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2 will release on December 7, 2021. This is according to the Steam page for the pack. This date also falls on a Tuesday, which is the typical release day for most of the new content that makes its way to Destiny 2.

The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2 will contain the following items:

New Dungeon

Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, Catalyst, and Ornament

New Weapons Inspired by Past Bungie Worlds

Thorn Armor Set

Bungie Streetwear Ornament Set

Marathon Themed Ornament Set

Unique Helmet Ornament

Exotic Sparrows

Exotic Ship

Emblems, Shaders, Emotes, and More

There’s been a bit of pushback against Bungie for the pricing of the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2. Standalone, this DLC comes in at $24.99 USD, or $31.99 CAD, or $36.95 AUD. There are also bundles that you can buy to get in on The Witch Queen and all the other planned content for Destiny 22 in 2022. Check out The Witch Queen pre-order guide for more on that. I personally ordered The Witch Queen Deluxe + 30th Anniversary Pack, which came out to about $140 CAD with taxes. If this gets me all the content Bungie has planned for Destiny 2 through 2022, I see that as a reasonable purchase. That’s a conversation for another day, though, and everyone is going to have their own opinion on pricing.

