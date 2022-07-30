Weekend Discussion -July 30, 2022

Happy Saturday everyone. I hope that you all are enjoying the end of another Summer month. I am quite tired of the amount of bugs munching on me during every walk I take with my dog. But it's been a solid month for gaming with some bangers dropping the past few weeks and MultiVersus gaining plenty of attention as well.

One thing taking the gaming community by storm and even our own staff has been MultiVersus! With the open beta officially under way and more time spent with the characters, things have started to get interesting as certain characters are already getting nerfed in early patches and certain strategies are being discovered by members of he FGC and Smash communities.

We have plenty of content if you are looking to break into the new game as well. Check out the tutorial video below:

Myself and the other co-hosts on Wide World of Electronic Sports has plenty to say about the new game and it's potential to make waves.

Have you been playing the MultiVersus Beta?#WWES co-host @DennyVonDoom shared his early impressions.



Wide World of Electronic Sports is still live at https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0 #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/CTO9z7YHE8 — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 25, 2022

TJ had a fun time playing Ex-Zodiac on this week's Indie-licious. The game reminds me a ton of Star Fox and it makes me hope that we will see more of tat style return in the future. Check out the clip below and the full VOD here.

The highlight of last week's Comic-Con was definitely Black Panther. So many emotions watching this trailer and I love that we are also getting Namor! This project is in the right hand with Ryan Coogler coming back.

Which Zelda game do you think your fav pro wrestler is playing? I think The Rock would be into Ocarina of Time.

Well, here's Stone Cold playing Breath of the Wild for your Friday. This is a real WWE photo. lol pic.twitter.com/qp4Ut6VKch — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) July 15, 2022

Luke is looking kinda nasty in SF6. Hope we get a new character reveal at EVO.

Saw one of the attendees getting a perfect win with Luke and asked them to do it again so I could capture it #JapanExpo2022



Luke is definitely from the TikTok generation :joy:



I’m now wondering what the other perfect win animations look like :thinking_face: pic.twitter.com/oKWn1erbYy — Matthew Edwards (@TheStreetWriter) July 14, 2022

Final Fantasy 7 has been on my list to play for ages. It's been interesting hearing folks talk about the impact th egame has had on them.

Square Enix asked what Final Fantasy VII means to me.#WhatFFVIIMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/i1dEnLMGKj — Alex Moukala (@alex_moukala) July 13, 2022

Apparently, new things have been discovered in Nier: Automata.

Someone randomly posted a video on the Nier Automata subreddit showing they found a secret room in the Copied City. So far no one else has worked out how they managed to make this secret door appear. Literally 1 person on earth has accessed this room and we are uttered mind blown pic.twitter.com/g7W4JxiNDg — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 25, 2022

Its pretty interesting to see how much tech has changed over the years and the internet. Watch this.

It is incredible to observe how fast the tech world changes.



Companies which seem unassailable suddenly disappear into footnotes of history. pic.twitter.com/Av8cZywWCH — Vitaliy Katsenelson :flag-ua: (@vitaliyk) July 12, 2022

Digital art is something special. So much potential! What do you think of this?

The original video of my artwork here.

Stay tuned, to discover more infinite stories! pic.twitter.com/4J4pPXUd49 — Vaskange (@Vaskange) July 26, 2022

It's a beautiful weekend here in Chicago: Not at Lolla but Summertime Chi is something special.

The #Lolla gates are now OPEN for Day 2! :raised_hands: pic.twitter.com/A5CXFD1UWW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé is here and the internet is giving her a Queen's greeting.

