Weekend Discussion -July 30, 2022

Happy Saturday everyone. I hope that you all are enjoying the end of another Summer month. I am quite tired of the amount of bugs munching on me during every walk I take with my dog. But it's been a solid month for gaming with some bangers dropping the past few weeks and MultiVersus gaining plenty of attention as well.
We are also a less than a week away form Evo! Our very own TJ Denzer will be competing at the event and we will have plenty to talk about on Wide World of Electronic Sports so stay tuned. Alright, let's jump into Weekend Discussion, shall we?
In Case You Missed It....
One thing taking the gaming community by storm and even our own staff has been MultiVersus! With the open beta officially under way and more time spent with the characters, things have started to get interesting as certain characters are already getting nerfed in early patches and certain strategies are being discovered by members of he FGC and Smash communities.
We have plenty of content if you are looking to break into the new game as well. Check out the tutorial video below:
Myself and the other co-hosts on Wide World of Electronic Sports has plenty to say about the new game and it's potential to make waves.
Have you been playing the MultiVersus Beta?#WWES co-host @DennyVonDoom shared his early impressions.— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 25, 2022
Wide World of Electronic Sports is still live at https://t.co/bHt9VvRdS0 #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/CTO9z7YHE8
TJ had a fun time playing Ex-Zodiac on this week's Indie-licious. The game reminds me a ton of Star Fox and it makes me hope that we will see more of tat style return in the future. Check out the clip below and the full VOD here.
- Apple sets new all-time high for installed base of active devices in Q3 2022
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake allegedly put on hold
- Thirsty Suitors shows off skateboarding and drops PC demo
- Facebook Gaming saw a sharp viewership increase in June 2022
- Riot Games gender discrimination settlement will pay out $100 million to more than 1,000 women
- PlayStation VR2 spotlight showcases see-through & broadcasting modes
- Steam Survival Fest wants you to brave the elements next week
- Zuckerberg says nearly 30% of Instagram & FB feeds will be content from people you don't follow
- Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022: All news, reveals & trailers
- Xbox gaming revenue fell 7% during MSFT Q4 2022 despite Game Pass growth
- Blockbuster.com has been updated with 100% more memes
And Now....The Internet
The highlight of last week's Comic-Con was definitely Black Panther. So many emotions watching this trailer and I love that we are also getting Namor! This project is in the right hand with Ryan Coogler coming back.
Which Zelda game do you think your fav pro wrestler is playing? I think The Rock would be into Ocarina of Time.
Well, here's Stone Cold playing Breath of the Wild for your Friday. This is a real WWE photo. lol pic.twitter.com/qp4Ut6VKch— Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) July 15, 2022
Luke is looking kinda nasty in SF6. Hope we get a new character reveal at EVO.
Saw one of the attendees getting a perfect win with Luke and asked them to do it again so I could capture it #JapanExpo2022— Matthew Edwards (@TheStreetWriter) July 14, 2022
Luke is definitely from the TikTok generation :joy:
I’m now wondering what the other perfect win animations look like :thinking_face: pic.twitter.com/oKWn1erbYy
Final Fantasy 7 has been on my list to play for ages. It's been interesting hearing folks talk about the impact th egame has had on them.
Square Enix asked what Final Fantasy VII means to me.#WhatFFVIIMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/i1dEnLMGKj— Alex Moukala (@alex_moukala) July 13, 2022
Apparently, new things have been discovered in Nier: Automata.
Someone randomly posted a video on the Nier Automata subreddit showing they found a secret room in the Copied City. So far no one else has worked out how they managed to make this secret door appear. Literally 1 person on earth has accessed this room and we are uttered mind blown pic.twitter.com/g7W4JxiNDg— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 25, 2022
Its pretty interesting to see how much tech has changed over the years and the internet. Watch this.
It is incredible to observe how fast the tech world changes.— Vitaliy Katsenelson :flag-ua: (@vitaliyk) July 12, 2022
Companies which seem unassailable suddenly disappear into footnotes of history. pic.twitter.com/Av8cZywWCH
Digital art is something special. So much potential! What do you think of this?
The original video of my artwork here.— Vaskange (@Vaskange) July 26, 2022
Stay tuned, to discover more infinite stories! pic.twitter.com/4J4pPXUd49
It's a beautiful weekend here in Chicago: Not at Lolla but Summertime Chi is something special.
The #Lolla gates are now OPEN for Day 2! :raised_hands: pic.twitter.com/A5CXFD1UWW— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 29, 2022
Weekend Vibes
Beyoncé is here and the internet is giving her a Queen's greeting.
I hope you all have a great end to your weekend and thanks for reading! Remember to get those pics up on Shackpets so I can highlight you on our social channels! See you all next weekend!
-
Dennis White posted a new article, Weekend Discussion -July 30, 2022