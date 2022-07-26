Riot Games gender discrimination settlement will pay out $100 million to more than 1,000 women Payouts include four to five-figure sums to be paid to over 1,000 women and contractors.

Riot Games, which has been embroiled in a lengthy gender discrimination lawsuit since 2018, agreed to settle for $100 million back in December 2021. Now, a judge has finally approved the settlement figure, with over 1,000 women set to receive compensation.

According to reports from outlets like Axios, payouts from the suit will range from four to five-figure sums and will be split between 1,000 women who work or worked at Riot Games since 2014. Additionally, over 1,000 contractors will be receiving payouts as well.

In terms of making meaningful changes moving forward, Riot Games is not only required to provide the aforementioned compensation as part of the settlement, but the company is also expected to implement three years of oversight. Riot will also need to appoint an independent party to monitor and investigate any pay disparities that may arise in the future. If any are found, Riot will be required to take action on the matter.

© Riot Games

“My hope is that this serves as a wake-up call for the whole industry,” former Riot dev and lawsuit plaintiff Jes Negrón told Axios. “We’ve set a precedent that the sexist behavior that runs rampant at gaming companies is unacceptable and, when companies are unwilling to address it themselves in a meaningful way, women have options to get justice.”

The high-profile lawsuit originally came about following a report from Kotaku where 28 former and current Riot employees shared stories about rampant sexism, gender discrimination, and harassment that had been taking place at the company.

“Many of those sources painted a picture of Riot as a place where women are treated unfairly, where the company’s culture puts female employees at a disadvantage,” noted the report from Kotaku.

