Riot Games gender discrimination settlement will pay out $100 million to more than 1,000 women

Payouts include four to five-figure sums to be paid to over 1,000 women and contractors.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times
6

Riot Games, which has been embroiled in a lengthy gender discrimination lawsuit since 2018, agreed to settle for $100 million back in December 2021. Now, a judge has finally approved the settlement figure, with over 1,000 women set to receive compensation.

According to reports from outlets like Axios, payouts from the suit will range from four to five-figure sums and will be split between 1,000 women who work or worked at Riot Games since 2014. Additionally, over 1,000 contractors will be receiving payouts as well.

In terms of making meaningful changes moving forward, Riot Games is not only required to provide the aforementioned compensation as part of the settlement, but the company is also expected to implement three years of oversight. Riot will also need to appoint an independent party to monitor and investigate any pay disparities that may arise in the future. If any are found, Riot will be required to take action on the matter.

Image shows several League of Legends champions as part of an official press image with champions including Vi, Lulu, and others.
League of Legends developer Riot Games will pay $100 million to over 1,000 women following a lengthy gender discrimination lawsuit. 

© Riot Games

The high-profile lawsuit originally came about following a report from Kotaku where 28 former and current Riot employees shared stories about rampant sexism, gender discrimination, and harassment that had been taking place at the company.

“Many of those sources painted a picture of Riot as a place where women are treated unfairly, where the company’s culture puts female employees at a disadvantage,” noted the report from Kotaku.

If you’d like to dig deeper into the matter, we recommend reading through Kotaku’s original reporting of what led to the lawsuit. Also be sure to check out some of our previous coverage, including Riot Games agreeing to the $100 million settlement figure earlier this year.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 26, 2022 10:55 AM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Riot Games gender discrimination settlement will pay out $100 million to more than 1,000 women

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 5:17 AM

      Riot will be paying $100M to over 1000 female employees (past and present) from the gender discrimination lawsuit. Keep in mind that Riot was originally going to settle at $10M before the Californa DFEH stepped in and said the employees deserved far more.

      https://www.gamesindustry.biz/articles/2022-07-26-more-than-1-000-women-to-receive-share-of-riot-games-usd100m-gender-discrimination-settlement

      • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 26, 2022 5:45 AM

        Why is it so difficult to treat people equally, with dignity, and respect? I really do not understand..

        • Vincent Grayson moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 26, 2022 6:45 AM

          Systemic issues that produce enough individuals with shitty beliefs that they perpetuate them and enough others scared of rocking the boat that they roll along with it until someone actually calls it out and changes things.

          • camp3r legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            July 26, 2022 9:14 AM

            Doesn't help esp in the US that there are basically no worker protections. I'm sure all of us have seen plenty of "I reported X to hr/management for Y and they fired me for it".

        • SNPL-WLF
          reply
          July 26, 2022 6:45 AM

          my brother used to say "It's not that I need to win, it's that others need to lose" when playing video games with him, and there are a lot of small minded 'every man for himself' types who genuinely and sociopathically don't care about anyone but #1

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 26, 2022 6:56 AM

          Fish rots from the head usually.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 26, 2022 6:59 AM

          Culture and systems reward this behavior, and when you add in social proof ("others are doing this and advancing in their careers, so I should be able to also") you get pervasive abuse and harassment.

        • RageQuit legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 26, 2022 8:31 AM

          Patriarchy trying to preserve its privileges.

        • Safe For Work
          reply
          July 26, 2022 8:35 AM

          It upsets shareholders

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 26, 2022 9:47 AM

          because asserting your will upon others is rewarded in our society.

      • m0rfus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 6:34 AM

        fucking good. stop treating people like shit

      • randomjgj legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 26, 2022 11:34 AM

        It's grand that the settlement got upped by an order of magnitude. I don't think four or five figure settlements make up for years of lost wages, promotions, humiliations and general male dickishness.

        Take it up another order of magnitude and you'll be getting a lot closer, both to making the class whole and to making the company implement fundamental change. As it is they can just write it off as the cost of doing business.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 10:59 AM

      Seems like good news?

