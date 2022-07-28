Apple sets new all-time high for installed base of active devices in Q3 2022 Highlights from the Q3 2022 earnings report include a statement on how the company's installed base of active devices reached an all-time high.

As part of Apple’s (AAPL) earnings report for Q3 2022, it was revealed that the company reportedly set a new all-time high for its installed base of active devices “in every geographic segment and product category.” Furthermore, Apple generated nearly $23 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter.

“Our June quarter results continued to demonstrate our ability to manage our business effectively despite the challenging operating environment. We set a June quarter revenue record and our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment and product category,” commented Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, in the official press release.



“During the quarter, we generated nearly $23 billion in operating cash flow, returned over $28 billion to our shareholders, and continued to invest in our long-term growth plans.”

In a PDF, you can see a breakdown of Q3 2022 revenue for different products from iPhones to Macs, with Services seeing a particularly nice amount of growth at $19.6 billion, which is up 12 percent year-over-year.

iPhone: $40.67 billion

Mac: $7.38 billion

iPad: $7.22 billion

Wearables: $8.08 billion

Services: $19.60 billion

It’s interesting to see where Apple (AAPL) is doing well, and hearing that the company reached a record high for its installed base of active devices. If you’d like to dig even deeper into Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings report, be sure to read through the press release and PDF. Also check out some of our additional coverage including how Apple (AAPL) Q3 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations.