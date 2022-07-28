Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Apple sets new all-time high for installed base of active devices in Q3 2022

Highlights from the Q3 2022 earnings report include a statement on how the company's installed base of active devices reached an all-time high.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Apple
1

As part of Apple’s (AAPL) earnings report for Q3 2022, it was revealed that the company reportedly set a new all-time high for its installed base of active devices “in every geographic segment and product category.” Furthermore, Apple generated nearly $23 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter.

© Apple (AAPL)

In a PDF, you can see a breakdown of Q3 2022 revenue for different products from iPhones to Macs, with Services seeing a particularly nice amount of growth at $19.6 billion, which is up 12 percent year-over-year.

  • iPhone: $40.67 billion
  • Mac: $7.38 billion
  • iPad: $7.22 billion
  • Wearables: $8.08 billion
  • Services: $19.60 billion

It’s interesting to see where Apple (AAPL) is doing well, and hearing that the company reached a record high for its installed base of active devices. If you’d like to dig even deeper into Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings report, be sure to read through the press release and PDF. Also check out some of our additional coverage including how Apple (AAPL) Q3 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola