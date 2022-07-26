PlayStation VR2 spotlight showcases see-through & broadcasting modes Sony's latest spotlight of the upcoming PSVR 2 showcased its see-through and broadcasting features.

It’s still going to be some time before the new PlayStation VR2 headset is out in the field where players can enjoy it, but Sony is still working towards a release date and showing off more of what its new VR HMD can do. In a recent spotlight, Sony showcased various PSVR 2 features, including the new headset’s see-through mode, broadcasting options, and how the device will map out your play area.

Sony revealed the latest details and features on the PSVR 2 headset in a PlayStation Blog post on July 26, 2022. In this post, Sony went into the specifics on headset features such as see-through modes, broadcast modes, VR Mode, and Cinematic Mode. Unlike the original PSVR, the upcoming PlayStation VR2 features cameras on the outside of the device that allow for inside-out tracking. With this, players can see through the headset to get a look at their surroundings. It’s not a new feature to VR headsets - the Meta Quest 2 also has this feature - but it’s new and convenient to the PSVR 2.

The PlayStation VR2 will allow a few features not found in the original, such as see-through mode and self-broadcasting.

Source: Sony

Moreover, players will be able to enjoy streamlined broadcast options on the PSVR 2. With the aid of the PS5 Camera, players can even broadcast themselves and show off their actions as they play, allowing for what should be some fun videos and streaming. We also got a look at how the PSVR 2 maps out a room, looking like an automatic mapping this time, it would appear that players only need look around themselves and the PSVR 2 will map out your play space and determine if there are any obstacles in it.

Finally, we learned about VR and Cinematic Modes. VR Mode is the default mode, allowing players to enjoy an alleged 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, Cinematic Mode will allow players to enjoy the PS5’s regular features in a new way, offering a virtual cinematic experience in which a digital screen is displayed before the player in virtual space, allowing you to play regular games or watch shows while using the PSVR 2.

The PlayStation VR2 has allegedly been pushed back to 2023, but we’re still waiting on a concrete release date. Stay tuned for more details on the device as they become available.