PlayStation VR2 spotlight showcases see-through & broadcasting modes
Sony's latest spotlight of the upcoming PSVR 2 showcased its see-through and broadcasting features.
It’s still going to be some time before the new PlayStation VR2 headset is out in the field where players can enjoy it, but Sony is still working towards a release date and showing off more of what its new VR HMD can do. In a recent spotlight, Sony showcased various PSVR 2 features, including the new headset’s see-through mode, broadcasting options, and how the device will map out your play area.
Sony revealed the latest details and features on the PSVR 2 headset in a PlayStation Blog post on July 26, 2022. In this post, Sony went into the specifics on headset features such as see-through modes, broadcast modes, VR Mode, and Cinematic Mode. Unlike the original PSVR, the upcoming PlayStation VR2 features cameras on the outside of the device that allow for inside-out tracking. With this, players can see through the headset to get a look at their surroundings. It’s not a new feature to VR headsets - the Meta Quest 2 also has this feature - but it’s new and convenient to the PSVR 2.
Moreover, players will be able to enjoy streamlined broadcast options on the PSVR 2. With the aid of the PS5 Camera, players can even broadcast themselves and show off their actions as they play, allowing for what should be some fun videos and streaming. We also got a look at how the PSVR 2 maps out a room, looking like an automatic mapping this time, it would appear that players only need look around themselves and the PSVR 2 will map out your play space and determine if there are any obstacles in it.
Finally, we learned about VR and Cinematic Modes. VR Mode is the default mode, allowing players to enjoy an alleged 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, Cinematic Mode will allow players to enjoy the PS5’s regular features in a new way, offering a virtual cinematic experience in which a digital screen is displayed before the player in virtual space, allowing you to play regular games or watch shows while using the PSVR 2.
The PlayStation VR2 has allegedly been pushed back to 2023, but we’re still waiting on a concrete release date. Stay tuned for more details on the device as they become available.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, PlayStation VR2 spotlight showcases see-through & broadcasting modes
-
PSVR2 Blog post: https://blog.playstation.com/2022/07/26/early-look-at-the-user-experience-for-playstation-vr2/
-Passthru camera toggle for easy environment view
-In VR playspace adjustments
-Cinema mode
In Cinematic Mode, players can view the PS5 system and UI and all non-VR game and media content on a virtual cinema screen. Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and also 120Hz frame rate.
-
-
-
-
-
-
HDR and potentially even 120hz might make it interesting.
But I was never blown away with big screen mode on my Index. It's neat, but the resolution always felt too low for me to 'believe' I'm watching a huge screen. The PSVR2 should have way more tricks up its sleeve though so I'm staying hopeful it's a decent techno leap over even the Index visuals. if the rumors of eye tracking + rendering where you look remain true this could be a great kit.
Plus your head will vibrate! Who doesn't want a head massage while playing games.
-
yeah i think the quest2 was the first device i could watch a movie in. the resolution jump was enough so that you didnt see holes between pixels. but its still a bit off cause its not OLED, it was like watching a movie in a slightly lit room instead of a dark room.
ideally we get to oled 8k screens so we can watch 4k in vr, thatd be the dream i think
-
-
-
-
-
-
There are already some games making pretty good use of the B&W passthrough on the Quest even without that level of spatial awareness, so I imagine Sony or their third party devs could come up with some good experiences. Playing Gravity Lab (Rube Goldberg machine game) with passthrough is already a blast, for example, and it would be even more fun if I didn't have to manually add all the objects in my room.
-
Could get away with some really interesting art applications though - colorize/toonize an entire room via shaders (think custom reshade approaches). If the depth data is actually decent then you can probably generate some novel environments overlaid on existing real world objects. So yeah, boring black and white 'image' but make it pretty/stand out for the AR application.
Heck I bet an entire application could just be 'coloring in/tagging up' your environment to share with the world. Have social outings in each other's rooms with visuals/music. CNC gonna have that one platinumed within a week. 😁
-
I like all of those ideas! When I get back home later today I think I'm going to load up the beta version of Open Brush now that they've added passthrough, I've been waiting for this for a while.
https://youtu.be/Gluzf8cVYDI
Even though VR gets most of the spotlight now, I think we're going to start seeing a lot of really innovative consumer uses of AR and mixed reality in the coming years. With all of the tech in their HMD, Sony is in a good place to greatly expand on the small experiments we're already seeing on the Quest. For example, you can already sideload one of the Hololens demo apps and control it with touch on the Quest; I have to imagine Sony would be able to do something really cool with similar, full-featured programs that were designed from the ground up for their hardware.
-
-
-
-
-