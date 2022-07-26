Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PlayStation VR2 spotlight showcases see-through & broadcasting modes

Sony's latest spotlight of the upcoming PSVR 2 showcased its see-through and broadcasting features.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
11

It’s still going to be some time before the new PlayStation VR2 headset is out in the field where players can enjoy it, but Sony is still working towards a release date and showing off more of what its new VR HMD can do. In a recent spotlight, Sony showcased various PSVR 2 features, including the new headset’s see-through mode, broadcasting options, and how the device will map out your play area.

Sony revealed the latest details and features on the PSVR 2 headset in a PlayStation Blog post on July 26, 2022. In this post, Sony went into the specifics on headset features such as see-through modes, broadcast modes, VR Mode, and Cinematic Mode. Unlike the original PSVR, the upcoming PlayStation VR2 features cameras on the outside of the device that allow for inside-out tracking. With this, players can see through the headset to get a look at their surroundings. It’s not a new feature to VR headsets - the Meta Quest 2 also has this feature - but it’s new and convenient to the PSVR 2.

A look at VR headset settings on the PlayStation VR2.
The PlayStation VR2 will allow a few features not found in the original, such as see-through mode and self-broadcasting.
Source: Sony

Moreover, players will be able to enjoy streamlined broadcast options on the PSVR 2. With the aid of the PS5 Camera, players can even broadcast themselves and show off their actions as they play, allowing for what should be some fun videos and streaming. We also got a look at how the PSVR 2 maps out a room, looking like an automatic mapping this time, it would appear that players only need look around themselves and the PSVR 2 will map out your play space and determine if there are any obstacles in it.

Finally, we learned about VR and Cinematic Modes. VR Mode is the default mode, allowing players to enjoy an alleged 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, Cinematic Mode will allow players to enjoy the PS5’s regular features in a new way, offering a virtual cinematic experience in which a digital screen is displayed before the player in virtual space, allowing you to play regular games or watch shows while using the PSVR 2.

The PlayStation VR2 has allegedly been pushed back to 2023, but we’re still waiting on a concrete release date. Stay tuned for more details on the device as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    July 26, 2022 8:00 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, PlayStation VR2 spotlight showcases see-through & broadcasting modes

    • Upstaged mercury mega
      July 26, 2022 11:53 AM

      PSVR2 Blog post: https://blog.playstation.com/2022/07/26/early-look-at-the-user-experience-for-playstation-vr2/

      -Passthru camera toggle for easy environment view
      -In VR playspace adjustments
      -Cinema mode
      In Cinematic Mode, players can view the PS5 system and UI and all non-VR game and media content on a virtual cinema screen. Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and also 120Hz frame rate.

      • trelain legacy 10 years
        July 26, 2022 11:57 AM

        This thing is gonna rock

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        July 26, 2022 12:01 PM

        PSVR did cinema mode since day one, but this must be better

      • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury mega
        July 26, 2022 12:09 PM

        Damn, I may hold off on playing LoU remaster and LoU2 until this comes out, it seems like it would be amazing to play in cinema mode.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          July 26, 2022 12:32 PM

          nah it’s 1080p

          • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
            July 26, 2022 12:43 PM

            but a 50 foot screen tho

          • Upstaged mercury mega
            July 26, 2022 12:52 PM

            HDR and potentially even 120hz might make it interesting.

            But I was never blown away with big screen mode on my Index. It's neat, but the resolution always felt too low for me to 'believe' I'm watching a huge screen. The PSVR2 should have way more tricks up its sleeve though so I'm staying hopeful it's a decent techno leap over even the Index visuals. if the rumors of eye tracking + rendering where you look remain true this could be a great kit.

            Plus your head will vibrate! Who doesn't want a head massage while playing games.

            • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
              July 26, 2022 1:03 PM

              yeah i think the quest2 was the first device i could watch a movie in. the resolution jump was enough so that you didnt see holes between pixels. but its still a bit off cause its not OLED, it was like watching a movie in a slightly lit room instead of a dark room.

              ideally we get to oled 8k screens so we can watch 4k in vr, thatd be the dream i think

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          July 26, 2022 2:00 PM

          unless you're playing on a small screen today I doubt it'll be worth it. We're still like a generation or two away from the screens being sufficiently close to a monitor/TV in terms of quality.

    • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
      July 26, 2022 12:22 PM

      After looking at the room scanning example, I will be shocked if they don't do some AR-enabled titles along the lines of the The World Beyond demo on Quest. I want to have Astro hopping around in my playspace!

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        July 26, 2022 12:32 PM

        It’s black and white due to the infrared cameras right? not particularly exciting

        • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
          July 26, 2022 12:46 PM

          There are already some games making pretty good use of the B&W passthrough on the Quest even without that level of spatial awareness, so I imagine Sony or their third party devs could come up with some good experiences. Playing Gravity Lab (Rube Goldberg machine game) with passthrough is already a blast, for example, and it would be even more fun if I didn't have to manually add all the objects in my room.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            July 26, 2022 12:48 PM

            Ah nice well hope they allow game devs to tap into the pass through

            I just imagined a Kojima twist like in the 1st MGS using that mode

        • Upstaged mercury mega
          July 26, 2022 12:49 PM

          Could get away with some really interesting art applications though - colorize/toonize an entire room via shaders (think custom reshade approaches). If the depth data is actually decent then you can probably generate some novel environments overlaid on existing real world objects. So yeah, boring black and white 'image' but make it pretty/stand out for the AR application.

          Heck I bet an entire application could just be 'coloring in/tagging up' your environment to share with the world. Have social outings in each other's rooms with visuals/music. CNC gonna have that one platinumed within a week. 😁

          • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
            July 26, 2022 1:36 PM

            I like all of those ideas! When I get back home later today I think I'm going to load up the beta version of Open Brush now that they've added passthrough, I've been waiting for this for a while.

            https://youtu.be/Gluzf8cVYDI

            Even though VR gets most of the spotlight now, I think we're going to start seeing a lot of really innovative consumer uses of AR and mixed reality in the coming years. With all of the tech in their HMD, Sony is in a good place to greatly expand on the small experiments we're already seeing on the Quest. For example, you can already sideload one of the Hololens demo apps and control it with touch on the Quest; I have to imagine Sony would be able to do something really cool with similar, full-featured programs that were designed from the ground up for their hardware.

    • focusdaily legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      July 26, 2022 12:47 PM

      So hyped. Been out the VR game for a minute now and when this drops I’m all in baybeeee.

