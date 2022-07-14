Evening Reading - July 14, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Nintendo (NTDOY) acquires anime and CG studio Dynamo Pictures
- Rumbleverse enters the ring for August release date
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous console release date & third DLC announced
- Sony introduces PlayStation Stars loyalty program
- Final Fantasy 16 moved away from turn-based combat to appeal to younger players
- SEC letter questions Elon Musk tweet about Twitter (TWTR) acquisition
- Resident Evil 2 remake has sold over 10 million units since launch
- Skate 4 is officially 'skate.' & will be free-to-play
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Q2 2022 earnings results beat EPS estimates, issues strong Q3 guidance
- OpenSea NFT marketplace to cut around 20% of staff to weather ongoing 'crypto winter'
The art of salmon fishing
Zen and the Art of Salmon Fishing by Otis pic.twitter.com/CgNJWwK1zO— explore.org (@exploreorg) July 14, 2022
Patience is a virtue. Also, this is oddly relaxing.
Worlds collide
I had this in mind for a while. #DOOM #dukenukem pic.twitter.com/ohSz5xeKSm— Ardat (@2007Hellbabe) July 12, 2022
Honestly, I would play this game.
The awful news
ABC News Australia really nailed this one on the head.
Claptrap in the distance
When you see it... 🌌 pic.twitter.com/RnhS9fHrrk— Borderlands (@Borderlands) July 14, 2022
I mean, Pandora has to be in one of those galaxies, right?
Psychological differences in Mario
"Mario games teach us that even if something is essentially the same, psychologically it can be completely different. This example is very easy to understand." pic.twitter.com/XNxCNt9vfM— Cheesemeister 😷💉💉💉 (@Cheesemeister3k) July 14, 2022
I'd probably screw it up on either one.
Outer space vs corner stores
July 14, 2022
Let's get some Webb telescopes at the corner stores.
Skyrim skill tree IRL
https://t.co/K7XhMos68m pic.twitter.com/T2ZXHSjWya— Bethesda UK (@Bethesda_UK) July 13, 2022
I knew that looked familiar!
The effects of Long Covid
EVERYONE STOP AND WATCH—This is what it looks like to live with #longCOVID.— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 14, 2022
“Everything tastes like dog shit”
“I can’t swallow”
“My hair is falling out”
“My food tastes like it comes from a dumpster housing a dead raccoon🦝”
HT @WesElyMD & @brutamerica pic.twitter.com/nJaTFOY6nS
Continue to be safe and take care of yourselves!
