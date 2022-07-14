Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sony introduces PlayStation Stars loyalty program

PlayStation fans will be able to earn exclusive rewards through completing challenges.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
On PlayStation consoles, Trophies serve as a way to reward players for their efforts in gaming, allowing them to show off their accolades to friends and strangers around the world. Now, Sony will expand upon the concept of rewarding players with PlayStation Stars, a new loyalty program that will offer exclusive new prizes and rewards.

Sony pulled back the curtain on PlayStation Stars in a new post to the PlayStation Blog this morning. PlayStation Stars will include a slew of different campaigns and challenges that players can complete in order to unlock rewards. This includes tasks such as winning tournaments, earning specific Trophies, or being the first person in your time zone to achieve a Platinum Trophy for a game. Completing these challenges will grant players loyalty points, which can be redeemed for things like PSN Store funds and other store products.

PlayStation Stars rewards
PlayStation Stars will begin rolling out later this year.
Source: Insomniac Games

One of the rewards featured in PlayStation Stars will be a new type of “digital collectibles.” While that terminology is sure to raise concerns, VP of Advertising Grace Chen clarified that these collectibles are not NFTs in a statement to The Washington Post. “It’s definitely not NFTs. Definitely not. You can’t trade them or sell them. It is not leveraging any blockchain technologies and definitely not NFTs.”

Sony put a lot of emphasis on the gamification of PlayStation Stars, stating that there would frequently be new rewards, with some of them being very rare with a high incentive to strive for.

PlayStation Stars will launch later this year for PlayStation consoles in phased rollouts and will be free for players to sign up for. Specific challenge and reward details will come closer to that launch. For more news on the various PlayStation services, you can count on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

