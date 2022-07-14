Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Q2 2022 earnings results beat EPS estimates, issues strong Q3 guidance Taiwan Semiconductor put up an excellent quarter and has raised guidance for its upcoming Q3 as a result.

As the world continues to trudge through a semiconductor famine, parts and supplies for new electronics remain scarce. Taiwan Semiconductor is one of the companies pushing through to deliver despite the ongoing issues. It’s working out for the company just fine too as it continues to see massive financial quarterly finishes, as was the recent case with its Q2 2022 earnings results. The company put up a winning earnings-per-share (EPS) number against analyst expectations and has raised guidance for the upcoming Q3.

Taiwan Semiconductor released its Q2 2022 earnings results on its investor relations website on July 14, 2022. Some highlights from the quarter include its EPS number, which came in at $1.55 USD per share against a whisper number expectation of $1.50 per share. It seems Taiwan Semiconductor’s revenue for Q2 2022 wasn’t able to beat out the whisper expectation of $18.31 billion, but the company still came in at a very respectable $18.16 billion actual revenue for the quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stock saw an upturn on news of the company's strong Q2 2022 earnings results and raised guidance for Q3.

Source: Google

With its excellent performance in Q2 2022, Taiwan Semiconductor has raised its guidance for its upcoming Q3 2022. The company is now expecting between $19.8 billion and $20.6 billion in revenue for Q3. This is raised quite a bit from the between $17.6 billion and $18.2 billion in guidance for Q2 2022. It looks like Taiwan Semiconductor is quite confident in its immediate financial future.

In all fairness, the company has every reason to feel emboldened. With the semiconductor famine that has gone on, especially in the last few years, eyes have been on Taiwan Semiconductor as demand skyrocketed and other firms have failed to keep up with supply. Even despite a supposed slowing in smartphone and mobile device demand, TSMC remains as one of the foremost chip fabricators and suppliers in the world.

With the raised guidance set for Taiwan Semiconductor’s Q3 2022, it will be interesting to see if the company can meet its own lofty expectations. Stay tuned for further quarterly earnings results reporting from other tech companies this quarter, right here at Shacknews.