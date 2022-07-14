Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous console release date & third DLC announced Alongside coming PlayStation and Xbox consoles in September, The Treasure of the Midnight Isles paid DLC adds a rogue-like mode and area to explore.

Owlcat Games really floored RPG fans in 2021 with the launch of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, bringing a complex and enjoyable fantasy-fiction CRPG to players around the world. Up to this point, however, the game has been confined to PC. That’s about to change. Owlcat has announced a console release date for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as The Treasures of the Midnight Isles DLC, which adds a mysterious archipelago to explore alongside a rogue-like gameplay mode.

Owlcat Game announced this treasure trove of news regarding Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous in a press release on July 14, 2022. The big news is that Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on September 29, 2022. That wasn’t all though. On August 11, 2022, Owlcat will also release The Treasures of the Midnight Isles DLC. It features a curious and magical archipelago, which can be explored as part of the main campaign or in a rogue-like mode where you can try out different compositions to defeat the challenges that await.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous coming to more players is definitely cause for celebration. The game was an absolute delight in 2021, easily earning our praise in its review and going on to win Shacknews Best RPG of 2021. We had heard teases that it may be making its way over to consoles previously, but didn’t have a concrete release date up until this point.

The Midnight Isles DLC is also exciting. A new region to explore and new gear and magical items to discover is cool enough, but being able to do it as a stand-alone rogue-like mode is also very cool. Players will be able to try out some of Pathfinder’s vast character choices, classes, and even Mythic Paths as they try to overcome the challenges of the archipelago.

Source: Owlcat Games

