Nintendo (NTDOY) acquires anime and CG studio Dynamo Pictures The Big N has made another purchase, this time a Japanese production company.

Nintendo is expanding its portfolio of studios, this time into the realm of CG productions. The Big N has scooped up all the shares, excluding treasury shares, of Dynamo Pictures. This Japanese production company has worked on anime, short films, and video games since its creation in 2004.

Nintendo has acquired Dynamo Pictures, the production company behind Pikmin Short Movies.

Source: Dynamo Pictures

On July 14, 2022, Nintendo announced that it has acquired the remaining shares of Dynamo Pictures, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of Nintendo. This information comes via a press release that details the acquisition.

The press release states that Nintendo has opted to purchase “100% of outstanding shares” of the company to strengthen the Nintendo group. This will have a direct impact on the “planning and production structure of visual content” for Nintendo and its products. The release goes on to state that the company will develop visual content utilizing Nintendo IP.

While Nintendo has purchased Dynamo Pictures, the name is expected to change to Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd. This will take place upon the closing of the acquisition, which is scheduled to take place on October 3, 2022.

Dynamo Pictures has had a long production history which includes work on Pikmin short movies, anime, as well as Metroid: Other M, Monster Hunter: World, and other video games. This certainly looks like a fantastic pick up for Nintendo.

Nintendo has made a couple of big purchases this year, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons developer SRD Co., Ltd. as well as more land next to its headquarters in Kyoto. This latest acquisition sees Nintendo continuing to expand. It’s certainly a logical acquisition that will no doubt yield great results for the team. Whether the new Nintendo Pictures studio works on video games or other forms of media remains to be seen.

