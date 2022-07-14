SEC letter questions Elon Musk tweet about Twitter (TWTR) acquisition A new SEC filing revolves around an Elon Musk tweet made during his Twitter negotiations.

Elon Musk’s Twitter deal has fallen apart and is on its way to courts, but it was quite the journey to reach that point. After originally agreeing on a $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company, Musk eventually backed out after Twitter failed to provide him and his team sufficient information on the platform’s bot and spam accounts. It’s an issue that Musk has tweeted about more than once in the past, and is now the subject of a recent letter from the SEC.

The SEC recently sent a letter to Elon Musk, as the company officially filed on its site. In the letter, the US Securities and Exchange Commission inquires about a past tweet from the multi-billionaire. Specifically, the May 2022 tweet in which he said the Twitter acquisition deal “cannot move forward” until the company presented concrete proof that bots and spam accounts only made up for 5 percent of all twitter accounts.

Elon Musk's May 2022 tweet about the Twitter deals is the subject of a recent SEC filing.

The term “cannot” suggests that Mr. Musk and his affiliates are exercising a legal right under the terms of the merger agreement to suspend completion of the acquisition of Twitter or otherwise do not intend to complete the acquisition. Yet, we note that the Schedule 13D has not been amended to reflect the apparent material change that has occurred to the facts previously reported under Item 4 of Schedule 13D.

Elon Musk’s lawyer Mike Ringler replied to the letter, claiming that Musk was not suggesting as such with his tweet.

Mr. Musk does not believe, however, that the May 17, 2022 social media posts regarding spam and fake accounts on Twitter Inc.’s (“Twitter”) platform triggered any required amendment to his previously filed Schedule 13D. Despite Mr. Musk’s desire to obtain information to evaluate the potential spam and fake accounts, there was no material change to Mr. Musk’s plans and proposals regarding the proposed transaction at such time.

This is just the latest in a series of run-ins with Elon Musk and the SEC over the years. With Twitter now gearing up to see Elon Musk following his attempt to back out of the acquisition, it likely won’t be the last time we see his tweets referenced in such a manner. For more on the ongoing saga between Elon Musk and Twitter, stick with Shacknews.