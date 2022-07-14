Resident Evil 2 remake has sold over 10 million units since launch Capcom recently shared that Resident Evil 2 remake has moved over 10 million units since it first launched in January 2019.

Back in 2019, Capcom released the remake of Resident Evil 2, knocking the socks off of players around the world with the cutting-edge use of its RE Engine. The game was incredible to say the least and pushed Capcom to boost its remake efforts in further games between new entries. With a Resident Evil 4 remake coming next, Capcom took a recent victory lap with its star product. Resident Evil 4 has reportedly sold over 10 million units on all platforms since its original launch.

Capcom shared this epic milestone via its Twitter on July 14, 2022. According to the tweet, Resident Evil 2 remake has achieved sales of over 10 million units from the time period of its launch on January 25, 2019, up to July 14, 2022. That also includes all platforms the game is currently available on - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Amazon Luna. For just over 3 years of shelf live, that’s quite the milestone.

Capcom was happy to share that Resident Evil 2 remake has moved over 10 million units since its launch in January 2019.

Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 2’s sales milestone is well-deserved. The game was a masterpiece, featuring an incredible top-to-bottom revamping of the Resident Evil 2 story and its characters. Between stellar character performances all-around, excellent and exhilarating combat, and updated puzzles, Resident Evil 2 remake did more than its fair share to earn a high-scoring review, as well as plenty of Shacknews Awards in that same year. Capcom has even kept the goodness going with upgraded versions of Resident Evil 7 and the RE2 and RE3 remakes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, although these upgrades were offered for free to existing owners of the games.

Either way, 10 million copies in 3 years for a single-player horror game is quite wild. With the game out on a PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Amazon Luna platforms and Resident Evil 4 remake currently in the works, stay tuned for what comes next in the franchise as details become available.