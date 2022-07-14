Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Resident Evil 2 remake has sold over 10 million units since launch

Capcom recently shared that Resident Evil 2 remake has moved over 10 million units since it first launched in January 2019.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
1

Back in 2019, Capcom released the remake of Resident Evil 2, knocking the socks off of players around the world with the cutting-edge use of its RE Engine. The game was incredible to say the least and pushed Capcom to boost its remake efforts in further games between new entries. With a Resident Evil 4 remake coming next, Capcom took a recent victory lap with its star product. Resident Evil 4 has reportedly sold over 10 million units on all platforms since its original launch.

Capcom shared this epic milestone via its Twitter on July 14, 2022. According to the tweet, Resident Evil 2 remake has achieved sales of over 10 million units from the time period of its launch on January 25, 2019, up to July 14, 2022. That also includes all platforms the game is currently available on - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Amazon Luna. For just over 3 years of shelf live, that’s quite the milestone.

A graphic detailing the amount of Resident Evil 2 remake units sold between the dates of January 25, 2019, and July 14, 2022
Capcom was happy to share that Resident Evil 2 remake has moved over 10 million units since its launch in January 2019.
Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 2’s sales milestone is well-deserved. The game was a masterpiece, featuring an incredible top-to-bottom revamping of the Resident Evil 2 story and its characters. Between stellar character performances all-around, excellent and exhilarating combat, and updated puzzles, Resident Evil 2 remake did more than its fair share to earn a high-scoring review, as well as plenty of Shacknews Awards in that same year. Capcom has even kept the goodness going with upgraded versions of Resident Evil 7 and the RE2 and RE3 remakes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, although these upgrades were offered for free to existing owners of the games.

Either way, 10 million copies in 3 years for a single-player horror game is quite wild. With the game out on a PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Amazon Luna platforms and Resident Evil 4 remake currently in the works, stay tuned for what comes next in the franchise as details become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola