Evening Reading - July 8, 2022

It's been an eventful week, hasn't it, friends? Let's put it in the rear view with another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

Need to learn more about this addition to Minecraft? Allow Mojang to explain.

Pokemon Puzzle League is coming soon to Nintendo 64 Online. I was more of a Tetris Attack person, myself.

And let's end things with the 25th anniversary of Klonoa and the launch trailer for the Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series.

A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day in Canada

Rogers trying to fix their outage: pic.twitter.com/RmLX2pdddv — Ameer (@AmeerJHamid) July 8, 2022

Our thoughts are with everyone who was affected by the nightmare situation up north.

Checking in on Rumbleverse

Winning is neat and all, but I think this "loss" is the best thing I've done in Rumbleverse. https://t.co/4YnSAaeR5i — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) July 8, 2022

Gerstmann with the SLAAAAAAAAAM DUNK!

Kitana Prime on the wrong end of a screwjob here.

i understand why people develop tech in FGs now. seeing @PNDMustard hit "The Rynge™" in @Rumbleverse got me feelin like a proud papa pic.twitter.com/eLxF8wab41 — Rynge (@Rynge_) July 8, 2022

Try and hit the Rynge yourself this weekend!

And let's end on why exactly Rumbleverse will consume the folks at Hold Back to Block.

Dawn of the Final Day

skull kid when the moon is about to crush termina in 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/bjqPn1ECqq — alena ⭒ trill era🦜 (@tlozbrainrot) July 7, 2022

Skull Kid has moves.

The lab is closed

How you gonna turn off notifications irl? @VGBC_GimR 🤫😂 pic.twitter.com/CYqItQKX63 — Aposl @ the lab (@VGBC_Aposl) July 7, 2022

Not a bad way to help you get through the work day.

The Circumstances

We should refer to this period in history simply as “The Circumstances.” pic.twitter.com/7cugf2t5D8 — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 8, 2022

I can roll with this.

Nothing but the Hotfix

After an incredible Summer Games Done Quick week, the Hotfix is back!

For this week's Hotfix, let's look at a spotlight of all of the mainline Hotfix shows that you can catch on a regular basis. GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq who just recently bought a home in the Dallas area has already started to give back pic.twitter.com/8t7KzYKtcj — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) July 7, 2022

Shaq is already endearing himself to his new neighbors in Dallas.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

There are few better or more fun bastards in pro wrestling today than Christian Cage and his evil turtlenecks.

Tonight in video game music

There's been a lot of talk about Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance over the last few months, so let's check out this new cover from FamilyJules.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this second weekend of July. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!