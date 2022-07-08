Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 brings Rhapsody character & Pythas Block 0 map

There's a lot coming in Apex Legends Mobile Season 2: Distortion. Check out the reveals of new Legend Rhapsody and the new Pythas Block 0 map.
1

It’s been a couple months since Apex Legends Mobile came out, and with it has come a whole new way to play EA and Respawn Entertainment’s popular battle royale shooter. However, much like the base game, seasons come and go in Apex Legends Mobile and the new season is fast approaching in the game. Respawn recently shared big details on Season 2: Distortion for Apex Legends Mobile, including new playable character Rhapsody and a new neon-emblazoned map in the form of Pythas Block 0.

Respawn and EA dropped the reveal for Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 via a new trailer on the game’s YouTube channel on July 8, 2022. A big focus of the trailer is on Rhapsody, who will be the latest new Legend to play in Season 2. We didn’t get to see her full kit, but it looks like Rhapsody is a DJ-turned-fighter that may have some musical abilities in her loadout. She comes alongside a new map in Pythas Block 0. This is an urban district full of skyscrapers and neon that players will navigate between as they hunt that sweet Apex Legends Champion win.

Showing off its new goods wasn’t all Respawn and Electronic Arts had for us. We also got to see a launch date of the new content. Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 will come out with Rhapsody and Pythas Block 0 coming into play on July 12, 2022. There’s no word at this time if other changes will take place, such as maps being cycled out or weapons being shuffled into or out of care packages for general use.

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2: Distortion will bring new Legend Rhapsody, as well as the urban neon map, Pythas Block 0. [Image via Electronic Arts]

In the previous season, Fade was an exclusive character to Apex Legends Mobile. It sounds like like Respawn is keeping the core and mobile game separate, but it will remain to be seen if we get some crossover down the line, especially with how good the new map looks. Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.

