Apex Legends Mobile exclusive character Fade isn't coming to the main game Fade is part of a 'mobile first' effort on EA and Respawn's newly launched Apex Legends Mobile and likely won't come to PC or consoles.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have finally launched Apex Legends Mobile on iOS and Android devices, and with it comes all sorts of cool new features for players. One of the biggest is new playable character Fade. This new Legend is exclusive to Apex Legends Mobile. What’s more, it seems it will stay that way. Fade doesn’t seem likely to arrive on PC or console versions of Apex Legends anytime soon.

Fade’s exclusivity on Apex Legends Mobile was confirmed by Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment itself in the launch patch notes. Fade features a number of time and space-flexing abilities like being able to get a speed burst after a slide, being able to rewind his position, and being able to create a space in which contained enemies and allies can’t harm or be harmed by one another for a short time. However, a bigger deal is that Fade may not be crossing over to PC anytime soon. According to Dotesports, Fade’s abilities were designed specifically for mobile and he would require some significant reworks before he could be ported to the PC and console versions.

Not only will Fade remain an Apex Legends Mobile exclusive character for now, it seems he would require a major rework before he could come to PC and console versions of the game.

With Apex Legends Mobile having launched this week, it’s already looking like the mobile and main versions of the game are set to veer off on completely different trajectories. Not only is Fade a Apex Legends Mobile exclusive, but a cursory glance at Apex Legends Mobile shows that it doesn’t have content like the Newcastle character from the main Apex Legends’ recently launched Season 13. Other newer legends like Wattson, Fuse, Mad Maggie, and more are also missing from the mobile version, so we could see them arrive eventually, but it definitely seems like we shouldn’t expect content to be 1:1 between PC and console versions and Apex Legends Mobile.

Nonetheless, Apex Legends Mobile is out now, giving players an all-new way to play one of the more interesting battle royales out there right now. As Apex Legends Mobile comes out of the gate, stay tuned for further updates and details on that and the main game here at Shacknews.