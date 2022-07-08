Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimestrescu is coming in a 1/4 scale statue Turns out even 1/4 of a 9'6'' tall vampire lady is still huge enough to step on all your other shelf knickknacks.

Resident Evil Village was quite an adventure in the franchise when it launched last year, not the least of which was because of a 9’6” mountain of elegant villainess known as Lady Dimetrescu. Sometimes known as “Tall Vampire Lady,” Dimetrescu caught the internet’s attention from the moment she was introduced and didn’t disappoint for her part in the game either. Now you can bring her elegance into your home (provided you can find space for her and have $1,500 burning a hole in your pocket) with a 1/4 scale statue of Lady Dimetrescu by PureArts.

PureArts revealed its upcoming Lady Dimetrescu 1/4 scale statue and put it up for pre-order recently on its website. The statue will be of limited edition and once it’s gone, it’s gone. It’s also going to cost a pretty penny at a price of $1499.99 USD (although payment plans can also be set up. The statue is made of Polyresin and textiles with a custom tailored dress, pre-styled synthetic hair, removable hat, and a faux wood and marble base.

The full Lady Dimetrescu 1/4 scale statue from PureArts stands at just under 3-feet-tall and makes for an imposing and mighty collector's item. [Image via Pure Arts]

Lady Dimetrescu was a delightfully intense part of the journey through Resident Evil Village, given that once she and here daughters are aware of Ethan Winters, they stalk him throughout her castle. Moreover, she’s set to play an even bigger role in future updates and content for the game when The Mercenaries allows us to play as both Dimetrescu and Heisenberg once Resident Evil Village Gold Edition launches. As we get a chance to slap monsters around with Dimetrescu’s very slicey and dicey hands, it would be cool to have a near-three-foot-tall version of her nearby to cheer us on.

With the statue currently set for pre-order, it might be time to consider whether you need a three-foot Tall Vampire Lady lurking around your knickknack shelves. Stay tuned for more Resident Evil Village coverage and a release date on PureArts Lady Dimetrescu 1/4 scale statue as more details become available.