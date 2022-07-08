Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Games Done Quick releases Flame Fatales 2022 schedule

GDQ's all-women speedrunning event returns this August.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Image: Games Done Quick
1

Frame Fatales is Games Done Quick’s all-women speedrunning event. Held twice a year, it sees several of the speedrunning community’s top players come together to raise money for Malala Fund. Flame Fatales 2022 has been confirmed for August, and GDQ has released the full schedule of games and runners.

The schedule for Flame Fatales 2022 was released on the Games Done Quick website. Taking place from August 21-27, this event will feature a marathon of nonstop speedruns, all of which will be livestreamed over on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel. Some of the games in this year’s Flame Fatales line-up include Stardew Valley, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, and Metroid Dread. There will also be a Hades run in which two players share a single controller.

flame fatales 2022 schedule
Image: Games Done Quick

As always, proceeds from Flame Fatales 2022 will go to Malala Fund, an international non-profit that’s “working for a world where every girl can learn and lead.” Audiences are encouraged to donate during the stream, and there are multiple goals and incentives to be reached, including additional speedruns and special modifiers.

The Frame Fatales FAQ page features additional information for those looking to get involved with the event. Women interested in being a part of a Frame Fatales event are encouraged to reach out via email in order to join the official Discord.

Frame Fatales holds two events every year. A summer event, Flame Fatales, and a winter event, Frost Fatales. Last year’s Frost Fatales event raised over $132,000. Now that the schedule is out, you can start structuring your schedule so that you don’t miss any of your favorite games or runners. This news comes after the conclusion of Summer Games Done Quick 2022, which reeled in more than $3 million for Doctors without Borders.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

