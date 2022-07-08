Hitman 3 July 2022 roadmap brings new free Ambrose Island location Hitman 3 owners are about to get an all-new scenario to explore as they venture to the tropical island and infiltrate a dangerous pirate syndicate.

IO Interactive rocked Hitman 3 fans with a good base game and a non-stop flow of good content to go with it. And in 2022, more fun is coming to the game. We’re still waiting on the much-anticipated Freelancer Mode later this year, but in the meantime, Hitman 3 has substantial new updates in July that include a free new location full of new missions, challenges, and plenty more to explore. Pack your bags and get ready to head for Ambrose Island at the end of this month.

IO Interactive revealed the Ambrose Island scenario alongside a wealth of other content in a July Roadmap post shared on July 8, 2022. The new location is the easy headliner of this roadmap. Ambrose Island is coming to Hitman 3 as an all-new location to explore for free on to all owners of the game on July 26, 2022. When an old friend calls in a favor, Agent 47 must head to Ambrose Island to sneak his way through the unknowing thugs of a pirate syndicate and their base. An all-new target, missions, and challenges await players alongside an all-new sandbox to explore.

The full new location for free is generous enough, but Hitman 3 has other things on its July roadmap too. Bangkok is now available to play via the Hitman Free Starter Pack. Meanwhile, in Elusive Target news, The Revolutionary is headed back to Santa Fortuna from Hitman 2 on July 8 and The Food Critic comes back to Bangkok on July 15, and a new host of Elusive Target Arcade missions will be made available on July 14. Players who complete the latest Elusive Target Arcade will receive The Iridescent Katana as a reward. With Ambrose Island giving us a new pirate-centric location this month, Featured Contracts will also be coming on July 21 and be pirate-themed ahead of the new location’s release. Stay tuned for more details.

The full Hitman 3 July 2022 content roadmap features Ambrose Island, which is a new and free sandbox to explore. [Image via IO Interactive]

We’re still waiting for the exciting new Freelancer Mode that IO Interactive has in development, but a new location is nothing to sneeze at. As we await Ambrose Island at the end of this month, stay tuned for more Hitman 3 updates and coverage here at Shacknews.