Logan Paul mints most expensive Pokemon card into an NFT Because that's exactly what we need right now, a Pokemon NFT from Logan Paul.

YouTuber Logan Paul not only purchased one of the world’s most expensive Pokemon cards recently, it’s now been revealed that he’s turning it into an NFT. Yes, you read that correctly, Logan Paul is turning a Pokemon card into an NFT.

The news comes courtesy of a video posted by Paul, with coverage from outlets like Kotaku. The card in question, a rare Pikachu Illustrator card from 1998, was purchased by Paul for a staggering $5,275,000, breaking the Guinness record for the “most expensive Pokemon trading card sold at a private sale.”

Congratulations to @LoganPaul on achieving his first Guinness World Records title!



His PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator is the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction - $5,275,000



Read more: https://t.co/ghZiQ0yQO3 pic.twitter.com/opulLbzTsY — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 3, 2022

Its incredible value not only comes from its rarity, but also because the card was graded a 10 by the PSA, which is reserved for Gem Mint cards. According to the PSA site, the card Paul purchased is currently the only known mint Pikachu Illustrator card.

If the attention garnered from purchasing such a card wasn’t enough, he made sure to remind people about it being in his possession in the most Logan Paul-esque fashion imaginable by wearing it around his neck during his WrestleMania fight back in April. Now, he’s reminding people once again that he has it by noting it’ll be listed as an NFT on July 9 on the platform Liquid Marketplace for $0.10 each.

As noted by Kotaku in regards to Liquid Marketplace, “The platform currently has barely any online presence, history, or information, but shares a mission to ‘offer collectors the opportunity to co-own physical and digital assets through the power of tokenization’ on its about page.”

In addition to all of that, Paul is also claiming a minority 49 percent ownership of the card, and will be storing it in a TBD community vault.

It'll be interesting to see how much interest, if any, there will be around the NFT once the listing goes live on July 9.

