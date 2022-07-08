Weekend Console Download Deals for July 8: PlayStation July Deals

The summer sales have come to a close across all three major console makers, but that doesn't mean there aren't sales to be found. Over at PlayStation, the July Deals have started up, featuring games like Deathloop, Soundfall, the Hitman Trilogy, and many more. Plus, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the featured game on sale, currently going at 25 percent off.

Xbox still has the best of Dark Souls and has added the best from Warner Bros. to its sales lineup. While there are few Nintendo games left on sale, you can still find a few deals if you dig. Don't forget, though, that Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is free to play through next week if you're a Nintendo Switch Online member.

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.