Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for July 8: PlayStation July Deals

PlayStation's July Deals promotion is up and running now, featuring some of the best third-party and indie titles across PS5 and PS4.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

The summer sales have come to a close across all three major console makers, but that doesn't mean there aren't sales to be found. Over at PlayStation, the July Deals have started up, featuring games like Deathloop, Soundfall, the Hitman Trilogy, and many more. Plus, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the featured game on sale, currently going at 25 percent off.

Xbox still has the best of Dark Souls and has added the best from Warner Bros. to its sales lineup. While there are few Nintendo games left on sale, you can still find a few deals if you dig. Don't forget, though, that Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is free to play through next week if you're a Nintendo Switch Online member.

Mario Rabbids free to play nintendo switch
Image courtesy of Nintendo

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola