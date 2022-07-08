Weekend Console Download Deals for July 8: PlayStation July Deals

The summer sales have come to a close across all three major console makers, but that doesn't mean there aren't sales to be found. Over at PlayStation, the July Deals have started up, featuring games like Deathloop, Soundfall, the Hitman Trilogy, and many more. Plus, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the featured game on sale, currently going at 25 percent off.
Xbox still has the best of Dark Souls and has added the best from Warner Bros. to its sales lineup. While there are few Nintendo games left on sale, you can still find a few deals if you dig. Don't forget, though, that Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is free to play through next week if you're a Nintendo Switch Online member.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Beasts of Maravilla Island - FREE!
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition - FREE!
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (45% off)
- Space Hulk: Tactics - $2.99 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Swanswong [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Roguebook [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (25% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Dark Souls Franchise Sale
- Dark Souls 3 - $14.99 (75% of)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Season Pass - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox WB Games Publisher Sale.
- Family Time Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $13.99 (30% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate Digital Deluxe Edition - $26.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Family Time Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- July Deals
- Deathloop [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Soundfall [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman Trilogy [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $32.49 (35% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $17.59 (84% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation July Deals.
- Sci-Fi Discounts
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Dolmen [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $9.99 (90% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete - $26.99 (55% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Sci-Fi Discounts Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Twin Mirror - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tales From The Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- John Wick Hex - $6.99 (65% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $4.99 (75% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $6.74 (55% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Arcadegeddon [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (81% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 7/12)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Spelunky - $5.99 (40% off)
- SkateBIRD - $15.99 (20% off)
- KeyWe - $16.74 (33% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $19.99 (20% off)
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space - $15.99 (20% off)
- Sam & Max Save The World - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Football Manager 2022 Touch - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 Nintendo Switch Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Descenders - $9.99 (60% off)
- Rivals of Aether - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $8.39 (30% off)
- Fez - $8.99 (40% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for July 8: PlayStation July Deals