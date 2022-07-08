Weekend PC Download Deals for July 8: Steam Summer Sale aftermath

I'm sorry to inform everyone that the Steam sale has concluded. That means your wallet is safe for another season. If you're absolutely insistent on spending money, then there are a few deals you can find out in the PC gaming space.
The Humble Store has kicked off its Midsummer Madness sale, while also continuing its Square Enix Publisher Sale and rotating out its Humble Monthly selections. Green Man Gaming doesn't have a lot, but it does have the biggest discount I've seen so far on Dune: Spice Wars. The Ubisoft Store has a Racing Sale promotion that includes a free week-long trial on The Crew 2. Finally, you want a blast from the past? GOG.com has deals on Kane and Lynch! Remember Kane and Lynch?
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Ancient Enemy - FREE until 7/14
- Killing Floor 2 - FREE until 7/14
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEK until 7/13)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Metroidvania Double Pack (Aggelos/Songbird Symphony), Wintermoor Tactics Club, Cardpocalypse, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Tested on Humans: Escape Room, Haven Park, Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Greak: Memories of Azur, Survive The Nights, Monster Sanctuary, Slide Stars, Northend Tower Defense, Mad Experiments: Escape Room, Moving Out, and Rubber Bandits. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $28.79 (52% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.79 (54% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $40.79 (32% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
Gamebillet
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.69 (21% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $30.00 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $38.98 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $19.95 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.95 (40% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
Gamersgate
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dune: Space Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Conan Chop Chop [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $16.38 (89% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $18.99 (37% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.99 (53% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $36.99 (63% off)
- Tales From The Borderlands [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Lake [Steam] - $11.00 (45% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men - $1.74 (75% off)
- Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Complete Edition - $5.24 (75% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $11.99 (60% off)
- THIEF Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Metal Gear - $4.49 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.49 (25% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $20.87 (30% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.74 (21% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Deep Rock Galactic, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Legion TD 2, Legend of Keepers, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Banners of Ruin, Yes Your Grace, and ATOM RPG Trudograd. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
- Midsummer Madness Sale
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Godfall Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Midsummer Madness Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Racing Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition - $48.00 (60% off)
- The Crew 2 - $10.00 (80% off) (FREE WEEK until 7/13)
- Steep - $6.00 (80% off)
- Trackmania Club Access 1 Year - $23.99 (20% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Racing Sale.
Steam
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEK until 7/13)
- Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition - $5.99 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/11 @ 10AM PT)
- Wildermyth - $18.74 (25% off)
- Stationeers [Steam Early Access] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Session: Skate Sim [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Road 96 - $9.98 (50% off)
- Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice - $6.99 (80% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Sinking City - $7.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
