Weekend PC Download Deals for July 8: Steam Summer Sale aftermath

I'm sorry to inform everyone that the Steam sale has concluded. That means your wallet is safe for another season. If you're absolutely insistent on spending money, then there are a few deals you can find out in the PC gaming space.

The Humble Store has kicked off its Midsummer Madness sale, while also continuing its Square Enix Publisher Sale and rotating out its Humble Monthly selections. Green Man Gaming doesn't have a lot, but it does have the biggest discount I've seen so far on Dune: Spice Wars. The Ubisoft Store has a Racing Sale promotion that includes a free week-long trial on The Crew 2. Finally, you want a blast from the past? GOG.com has deals on Kane and Lynch! Remember Kane and Lynch?

No, really, remember Kane and Lynch? (Image courtesy of Steam)

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Metroidvania Double Pack (Aggelos/Songbird Symphony), Wintermoor Tactics Club, Cardpocalypse, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Tested on Humans: Escape Room, Haven Park, Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Greak: Memories of Azur, Survive The Nights, Monster Sanctuary, Slide Stars, Northend Tower Defense, Mad Experiments: Escape Room, Moving Out, and Rubber Bandits. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Deep Rock Galactic, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Legion TD 2, Legend of Keepers, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Banners of Ruin, Yes Your Grace, and ATOM RPG Trudograd. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.