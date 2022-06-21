Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 21, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time to wind down at Shacknews with another round of Evening Reading.
Welcome to our substitute Monday coming off of a holiday weekend, Shackers. It’s the start of the week here at Shacknews and we’ve got a lovely one ahead of us coming off of a delightful Shacknews E6 2022 showcase. That said, today has nearly come to a close and it’s time to put it to bed proper with another edition of Evening Reading. Join us, won’t you?

In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!!!

Fallout jank IRL

The wacky arm as homage to janky Fallout ragdoll is *chef’s kiss* too good.

Time to install some shareware on the plane

If commercial flights could run DUKE3D.exe, I’d travel a lot more often, regardless of the risks.

Live long enough to become the villain

You were supposed to undermine the forces of banking and Wall Street corruption, not be co-opted into them.

Bears just want to be comfy

Hammocks are hard, whether you’re a bear or a human, especially in multiplayer.

Don’t say anything you’d regret

See, I would never have this issue because I know Mike Tyson is both one of the best boxers and an extremely cool dude. See also: our Shacknews interview with him.

The most pampered dog grooming

Got that goldie feeling fresh.

Big news regarding hot takes

It’s true. We actually have a surplus of hot take dunks and opinions for like… the foreseeable ever.

And that will conclude your Evening Reading for this Tuesday, June 21, 2022. We hope you enjoy the short week where you can. If you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget you can do so via Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? That’s no problem. You still out to check out Shackpets, which is free on iOS and Android! There, you can engage in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness and see adorable pics like my sweet little Flaff below.

Flaff, AKA Silo, favors Shackpets votes only second to good pets.
Flaff, AKA Silo, favors Shackpets votes only second to good pets.

And that’s a wrap on this Evening Reading. What are you up to, Shackers? New games? New music? New books? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

