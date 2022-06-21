Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 was canceled by Activision, says Hawk Tony Hawk has stated that remakes of Pro Skater 3 and 4 were in the work, but the project fell apart.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 was a delightful return to some of the most beloved skating games ever made. Allowing players to re-experience the first two games of the series in glorious new detail, fans had been wondering if the next two games in the Pro Skater series would be receiving a similar treatment. It turns out that developer Vicarious Visions was indeed working on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, but the project was scrapped when the studio was acquired by Activision.

The story of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 and its downfall was shared by none other than Tony Hawk himself during a recent livestream. Playing with streamer andyTHPS, Hawk shared that there were indeed plans to follow up Pro Skater 1 + 2 with another remake. “That was the plan, even up until the release date of [THPS 1 + 2],” he said. The skating legend went on to explain that “we were doing 3 and 4, and then Vicarious got kind of absorbed, and then they were looking for other developers, and then it was over.”

Activision published Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 back in 2020. In January 2021, it was revealed that developer Vicarious Visions would be officially merging into the company. Once this was completed, the Vicarious Visions team was folded into Blizzard and was no longer involved with the development of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Tony Hawk also revealed that the publisher did try to find other potential suitors for the game before eventually pulling the plug. “They took other pitches from other studios, like, ‘what would you do with the THPS title?’ And they didn’t like anything they heard, and then that was it.”

Tony Hawk does leave open the possibility for a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 to happen sometime down the road, but for now, it’s not in the works. That said, players can still enjoy the nostalgic romp that is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.