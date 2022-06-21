Steam Summer Sale 2022 kicks off this week Valve has announced that Steam Summer Sale 2022 is just days away.

Steam is known for its sales that slash prices on numerous video games across the indie and AAA world. Arguably the most renowned event in all of Steam is the Steam Summer Sale, and it’s unsurprisingly returning once again this year. Valve has officially announced Steam Summer Sale 2022, as well as its start date.

The Steam Summer Sale 2022 will begin on June 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and will end on July 7 at the same time. During these two weeks, players will be able to pick up a slew of games at a discounted price. Valve has boasted that this year’s Steam Summer Sale features more than 1,000 games, meaning you’ve got a lot of scrolling to do. The company has also shared that every genre of game is covered in the sale, meaning there’s something for everybody.

Core Keeper was shown in the trailer for the Steam Summer Sale.

During Steam Summer Sale 2022, players will be able to acquire special cards themed around the event by picking up games during the sale. They’ll also be able to craft exclusive badges to display on their profile forever. Valve has teased that there will even be mystery badges available prior to the start of Steam Sale 2022, so it’s probably worth going into the store and doing some poking around.

The Steam Summer Sale is just a couple of days away and will surely feature some of the best deals of the year on Valve's digital storefront. If you’re interested in finding the best deals from the sale, you’ll want to wait until we cover the best deals in PC gaming later this week. For more on the latest ongoings at Steam, stick with us here at Shacknews.