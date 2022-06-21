Conan Exiles Age of Sorcery is one of the game's biggest free updates yet In addition to allowing players the option to grasp forbidden magic, overhauls to perks, building, and more are on the way in Conan Exiles 3.0.

Conan Exiles continues to kick around as the sandbox survival adventure game which entreated us to the vast world of Conan and allowed us to become a warrior in that world. Funcom has been continuing to develop new content for Conan Exiles for a long time over the course of the years it’s been out, but the game’s upcoming free update may be its biggest yet. A bunch of systems are getting reworks and the temptation of deadly magic is entering the fray as Conan Exiles enters the Age of Sorcery in its 3.0 Update.

Funcom released the 3.0 update announcement for Conan Exiles Age of Sorcery in a trailer on the Funcom YouTube channel. Coming later in Q3 2022 to all platforms, Age of Sorcery marks Conan Exiles Update 3.0. It will bring all sorts of new systems into play, all while reworking existing ones. For one, magic is coming to the wasteland. Survivors will be able to decide whether or not they wish to give up a piece of their life force in exchange for the ability to cast devastating spells.

That wasn’t all though. Conan Exiles is getting a pretty substantial rework and rebalancing to a number of systems. Notably, perks and attributes have been improved to help give meaningful progression at various milestones of character growth. It should hopefully come together to deepen combat all the more. Building has also been reworked to make it more accessible on both keyboard and gamepad interfaces. The mechanics of creating your settlement, be it cozy village or bristling fortress, should be easier to handle than ever on all platforms.

In the next big Conan Exiles 3.0 Update, Age of Sorcery, players will be able to interact with the forbidden powers of magic and spells.

We don’t have an exact release date for Conan Exiles’ Age of Sorcery 3.0 Update, but we should be getting new details in the months ahead. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further Conan Exiles coverage and new details on the Age of Sorcery Update.