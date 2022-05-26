Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - May 26, 2022

It's nighttime in the United States and that means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Greetings, Shackers. Happy Thursday. The week is almost at an end, but before we coast into our Friday and weekend, it’s time to round out another find day of Shacknews posting with the latest edition of Evening Reading. Settle in and check out what we have for you!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!!!

Long dog is long

It could certainly be two at both ends of the tunnel… but what if it’s just one long, good doggo?

Find a penny, pick it up

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a lucky split, but if there was one, this is it. Nice butt.

Ship physicz for emergent stories

Seriously though, I want to see more of whatever game this is and send other giant objects down a waterslide of doom.

A Baiken for my bookshelf

Baiken is my main in Guilty Gear Strive right now and Arc System Works is partnering to make a figure of her. Be still my heart (and wallet. This will probably cost a lot).

Right turn at the Rat

New Natural Habitat Short just dropped. Do you keep your GPS Rat handy along with some string cheese for emergencies?

And now for some Shaqnews

Shaq remains one of the greatest of all time. Even playing games professionally isn’t a cake walk. Dude knows what’s up.

And that will cover your Shacknews Evening Reading for Thursday, May 26, 2022. Don’t forget that you can support Shacknews by subscribing to Mercury for as little as $1 a month. Don’t have a dollar to spend? Why not check out our Shackpets app for free on iOS or Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness? Remember, a vote for my sweet little Flaff is a vote for the goodest girl.

You could vote for pets on Shackpets other than Flaff... but should you?
You could vote for pets on Shackpets other than Flaff... but should you?

Well then, how is your evening going, Shackers? Any new games, shows, books, or other stuff you’re up to tonight? Let us know by sounding off in the Shacknews Chatty section below.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola