Evening Reading - May 26, 2022

Greetings, Shackers. Happy Thursday. The week is almost at an end, but before we coast into our Friday and weekend, it’s time to round out another find day of Shacknews posting with the latest edition of Evening Reading. Settle in and check out what we have for you!

Long dog is long

Cachoooooooooorro pic.twitter.com/IrVo0ZVt6e — Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) May 26, 2022

It could certainly be two at both ends of the tunnel… but what if it’s just one long, good doggo?

Find a penny, pick it up

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a lucky split, but if there was one, this is it. Nice butt.

Ship physicz for emergent stories

“We have the gameplay, we just need you to come up with the backstory.”



The gameplay: pic.twitter.com/unO58XTQhP — Nick Solari (@Nick_Solari) May 25, 2022

Seriously though, I want to see more of whatever game this is and send other giant objects down a waterslide of doom.

A Baiken for my bookshelf

Baiken is my main in Guilty Gear Strive right now and Arc System Works is partnering to make a figure of her. Be still my heart (and wallet. This will probably cost a lot).

Right turn at the Rat

Fun fact: Rats have a GPS-like system in their brain that uses remembered spatial information to map locations 🗺🧠🐀#naturalhabitok #naturalhabitat #naturalhabitatshorts pic.twitter.com/RLpxoCQYp8 — Natural Habitat Shorts (@Natural_habitok) May 26, 2022

New Natural Habitat Short just dropped. Do you keep your GPS Rat handy along with some string cheese for emergencies?

And now for some Shaqnews

I asked Shaq if esports players are athletes



His answer was frikin beautiful pic.twitter.com/R5O0176nII — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) May 25, 2022

Shaq remains one of the greatest of all time. Even playing games professionally isn’t a cake walk. Dude knows what’s up.

