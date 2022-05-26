Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Returnal may be the next PlayStation Studios game headed to PC

A listing on SteamDB suggests that Housemarque's hit PlayStation exclusive Returnal may be next for a port to PC.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
PlayStation has been bringing a number of its most popular exclusives to PC over the course of the last few years and finding success with them at that. With this in mind, Sony seems set to continue the trend and we may very well have an idea of what’s coming next. The discovery of a certain listing suggests that PlayStation Studios may be preparing to bring Returnal over to PC platforms next.

This information came from a recent listing of a certain “Oregon” project on SteamDB, as discovered by GamesRadar. While this, by itself, wouldn’t suggest Returnal, the contents of the blatant codename listing tell the story. For one, Atropos is listed in the app’s files, which is the game’s setting. “Tower of Sisyphus” also appears – an endless mode challenge from Returnal. Other aspects of the app listing share more details that line up with Returnal, including key classifications such as “roguelike”, “sci-fi”, and “female protagonist”.

The listings for localization file changes on this "Oregon" app on SteamDB include several terms related to Returnal such as "Atropos" and "Tower of Sisyphus".
Neither Housemarque nor PlayStation have announced plans to bring Returnal over to PC just yet, so things are still in the air on the matter, but the details of the SteamDB “Oregon” listing suggest pretty strongly that a PC port of the game is at least in the works.

Returnal was a highly successful title, coming to the PlayStation 5 as an exclusive back in April 2021. Its incredible mix of roguelike elements, surreal narrative, bullet hell, immersive sound, and third-person shooter action made it one of our favorite games of 2021 and earned it the Shacknews Award for Best PS5 game last year. It was also good enough for PlayStation to put the ring on Housemarque and acquire the developer after the Returnal’s launch and success.

Returnal seems like a fine candidate for a port to PC with how good it was. With that in mind, we’re still awaiting an official announcement from Housemarque and PlayStation Studios on the matter. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

