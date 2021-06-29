New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Sony acquires Returnal developer Housemarque

Housemarque is the newest addition to PlayStation Studios.
Donovan Erskine
18

We’ve seen both Microsoft and Sony use their abundance of cash to scoop up game developers and add them to their first-party studios. That’s exactly what the latter did this morning, as Sony has announced its acquisition of Housemarque, the team behind Returnal. Housemarque will now operate under the PlayStation Studios banner.

Sony announced its acquisition of Housemarque in a post to the PlayStation Blog. Ilari Kuittinen, the Co-founder and Managing Director of Housemarque penned an open letter about joining PlayStation Studios.

Housemarque most recently released Returnal earlier this year as a PS5 exclusive. The developer was also behind Nex Machina and Resogun. As a part of the PlayStation Studios family, Housemarque will exclusively develop games for Sony’s line of consoles. We recently saw Sony acquire Insomniac Games, the developers behind Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Sony cites the success of Returnal as one of the driving forces behind the decision to acquire the studio. Returnal received solid feedback from fans and critics, getting high praises in our Shacknews review as well. For whatever’s next from Housemarque and PlayStation Studios, stay with us right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 29, 2021 7:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Sony acquires Returnal developer Housemarque

    • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 29, 2021 3:30 AM

      Sony has acquired Housemarque

      https://twitter.com/IGN/status/1409818485287534592

      Seems they also acquired Bluepoint but it's not confirmed yet. Their japanese Twitter account posted this but deleted it, or was it a mistake?

      http://chattypics.com/files/shackbrowseUpload_8rpqfnytgj.jpg

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 29, 2021 3:33 AM

        PS blog:

        https://blog.playstation.com/2021/06/29/welcoming-housemarque-to-the-playstation-studios-family/

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 29, 2021 6:12 AM

        Nice. Yeah, the Bluepoint isn't confirmed but seems very likely

      • Proximate Cause
        reply
        June 29, 2021 6:24 AM

        I bought Returnal last night (with 5 min to go on the sale), so Sony better not make it a free game on PS+!

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 29, 2021 6:25 AM

          Hah I guess it's going to take a while, but maybe they add one of their PS4 games to the plus collection.

          • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            June 29, 2021 6:46 AM

            Nex Machina is the shit.

            • noobja legacy 10 years
              reply
              June 29, 2021 9:32 AM

              oh shit, did not realize they made Nex Machina. I love blowing time on that randomly!

      • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 29, 2021 6:53 AM

        This feels like them buying naughty dog. At some point you're like "they didn't already own them?"

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 29, 2021 6:54 AM

        Exclusives are horrible, and acquisitions hurt gamers...right?

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 29, 2021 7:17 AM

          These guys were almost a PlayStation shop already.

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            June 29, 2021 7:27 AM

            That’s really not accurate. They spent their last 7-8 years trying to bring it in 2 multi platform projects that made a release, with one failing badly and one being fantastic but nobody bought it on any platform and a project that got frozen and will maybe never see the light of day, for just being on the wrong track conceptually.

            They’re a good example of a company that can benefit from being completely inside the Sony production support network. They wouldn’t have been able to make the leap they did in Returnal without it and would’ve gone under otherwise.

            • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              June 29, 2021 7:29 AM

              I mean they have made a lot of games for Sony, they did some 360 and PC releases but they were close to Sony.

              • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                June 29, 2021 7:39 AM

                They have had the appearance of being close to Sony, because their Sony exclusives were the only ones that had the combo of being publicly recognizable games that sold well, but the truth is they were completely multi-platform with PC-forward fundamentals for the past decade.

                I still think Nex Machina is a classic, but it suffered from just not having the marketing budget in the sea of PC gaming, even though it had excellent reviews and an OG pedigree with Eugene Jarvis on the team.

                I hope this Sony purchase maybe can give Jarvis a new home too, if he wants to be back in.

                • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  June 29, 2021 7:40 AM

                  They said they are going to expand the studio, can't wait to see what they do next.

                  • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    June 29, 2021 7:51 AM

                    Yeah, it’s going to be great!! Maybe they’ll be big enough to even juggle multiple projects. Just a co-op Returnal type game would be great, as far as I’m concerned.

                • daggot legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  June 29, 2021 8:12 AM

                  I guess companies, and maybe that's dev studio and/or smaller publisher(?) may need to rethinking marketing strategy these days. I mean, compare to what happened with Valheim, which blew up simply because some twitch streams played it and bang, 7M units sold in just a couple of month for an unfinished game. It's lightening in a bottle to be sure, but I think it also speaks that marketing has to change - and I also think it shows that we've given too much power to "influencers" in general. But, that's a topic for another thread.

                • shred. legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  June 29, 2021 9:10 AM

                  I hope they get to do some more arcade style games, but I know they couldn't make money doing that so it's probably dead. They managed to integrate that kind of combat into a AAA game though, so the bullet hell will live on in different ways.

        • abunch legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 29, 2021 7:56 AM

          maybe they'll get in front of it by having a marketing exec "apologize" for what is an obvious business decision

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 29, 2021 7:58 AM

          More to the point consolidation itself ain't great.

      • ariakaz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 29, 2021 7:01 AM

        My GoTY too. Even though still stuck on biome 3 boss.

        • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 29, 2021 8:12 AM

          Get a rotgland with explosive rot

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 29, 2021 8:56 AM

          Does it save between biomes?

          • ariakaz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            June 29, 2021 9:25 AM

            As you progress you’ll unlock shortcut gates to the other biomes.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            June 29, 2021 2:56 PM

            Yes/no once you reach the 4th you spawn from there

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 29, 2021 8:06 AM

        Is it "House Mark" or "House Mark-key"?

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 29, 2021 5:53 AM

      Sony buys Housemarque
      https://blog.playstation.com/2021/06/29/welcoming-housemarque-to-the-playstation-studios-family/

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 29, 2021 8:57 AM

      Never heard of them.

