Housemarque's Returnal revealed for PlayStation 5
This new IP will scare its way on the PlayStation 5
We recently sat down with Housemarque CEO, Ilari Kuittinen to discuss the Finnish developer's plans for the future, as well as how they are growing and expanding as a developer.
The makers of Resogun are getting into the battle royale genre for the first time.
Shacknews chats with indie developer Housemarque about Reboot Develop 2018 and Finnish notions of solid game design.
The Resogun and Nex Machina studio is hard at work on something new.
The fight against chaos takes a greater sci-fi twist, as soldiers can use crystals to summon new weapons, objects, and platforms at-will. This is the world of Matterfall.
It's a match made in heaven, as the man behind Defender, Robotron, and Smash TV is now working on a new project with Resogun developer Housemarque.
Resogun is releasing its next big expansion this coming Tuesday. While waiting for that, Resogun owners can also enjoy a new content update for no extra charge.
Housemarque has another DLC expansion lined up for their bullet hell shooter, Resogun, as well as a free content patch set to hit soon.
Grab some friends and shoot up some aliens in another old-school throwback from the folks at Housemarque.