2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Returnal 2.0 update adds save system and Photo Mode

Housemarque has added some long-requested features with Returnal's 2.0 update.
Donovan Erskine
1

Returnal was one of the pleasant surprise video game releases of the early 2021 window. The PlayStation 5 exclusive launched back April and was known for its challenging combat and unforgiving difficulty. Now, the Returnal experience is being made just a tad bit easier as developer Housemarque has revealed Update 2.0 for the game, which adds the ability to manually save and load the game.

Housemarque detailed the Returnal 2.0 update in a post to the PlayStation Blog earlier this morning. It’s here that we learn more about the save system, which the game refers to as “Suspend Cycle.” This will allow players to stop playing the game mid-cycle and pick up from it later, even if they turn their console off. The save point is single-use, so it’s not exactly like other save systems. You won’t be able to repeatedly load a save point if you die.

This addresses one of the frustrations that players had back when Returnal first came out. If you were halfway through a run and decided that you wanted to play something else, or get off entirely, you either had to die and restart, or progress to the next segment of the game.

This update also adds Photo Mode, which is becoming an increasingly popular feature in modern games. The world of Atropos features diverse locations with colorful environments and detailed creatures. Players will now be able to capture their favorite moments and share them with friends. Photo Mode allows you to adjust focal distance, aperture, saturation, contrast, and more.

Returnal’s 2.0 update is available now for owners of the game on PS5 at no additional charge. If you haven’t checked out Returnal, consider reading our review on the game. Following the game’s launch earlier this year, Sony acquired Returnal developer Housemarque.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

