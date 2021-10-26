Returnal 2.0 update adds save system and Photo Mode Housemarque has added some long-requested features with Returnal's 2.0 update.

Returnal was one of the pleasant surprise video game releases of the early 2021 window. The PlayStation 5 exclusive launched back April and was known for its challenging combat and unforgiving difficulty. Now, the Returnal experience is being made just a tad bit easier as developer Housemarque has revealed Update 2.0 for the game, which adds the ability to manually save and load the game.

Housemarque detailed the Returnal 2.0 update in a post to the PlayStation Blog earlier this morning. It’s here that we learn more about the save system, which the game refers to as “Suspend Cycle.” This will allow players to stop playing the game mid-cycle and pick up from it later, even if they turn their console off. The save point is single-use, so it’s not exactly like other save systems. You won’t be able to repeatedly load a save point if you die.

This addresses one of the frustrations that players had back when Returnal first came out. If you were halfway through a run and decided that you wanted to play something else, or get off entirely, you either had to die and restart, or progress to the next segment of the game.

This update also adds Photo Mode, which is becoming an increasingly popular feature in modern games. The world of Atropos features diverse locations with colorful environments and detailed creatures. Players will now be able to capture their favorite moments and share them with friends. Photo Mode allows you to adjust focal distance, aperture, saturation, contrast, and more.

Returnal’s 2.0 update is available now for owners of the game on PS5 at no additional charge. If you haven’t checked out Returnal, consider reading our review on the game. Following the game’s launch earlier this year, Sony acquired Returnal developer Housemarque.