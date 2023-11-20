Returnal Director Harry Krueger leaves Housemarque after 15 years Krueger shared that he's optimistic for Housemarque as the studio prepares 'an exciting new project.'

A big part of Housemarque’s breakout success over the last few years is exiting the studio and headed for new ventures. Harry Krueger directed Returnal and has been put in over 14 years with the company, but he’s getting ready to head out. According to the studio, Krueger will be stepping down from his position and moving on to explore new opportunities. However, he didn’t head out the door without teasing that the studio is working on something new and exciting.

Housemarque shared word of Harry Krueger’s departure in an announcement on the studio website. Krueger has been with the company since January 2009, when he joined as a game programmer. During his tenure, he had hands in the likes of Outland, Resogun, and Nex Machina to name a few. In 2014, he became a game director for the studio and he would go on to be the director for Returnal, which would go on to receive massive accolades and love from critics and the community, including here at Shacknews.

Harry Krueger leaves Housemarque after a tenure of over 14 years and the successful launch of Returnal.

Source: Housemarque

One of the more interesting things about Krueger leaving Housemarque is his tease of an exciting new project in development at the studio alongside optimism for the future of the studio.

We really shook the pillars of heaven together, and I will forever be proud of all the amazing things we’ve accomplished as a studio. Departing from Housemarque was a very difficult decision for me, but I’m leaving the company with nothing but deep gratitude for the past, and a glowing optimism for the future - with an exciting new project in the works, a fantastic team that’s stronger than ever, and the continuous support of Sony and Playstation Studios, I know that Housemarque’s brightest chapter has yet to be written.

Whatever’s happening at Housemarque, Harry Krueger believes it’s going to be awesome with or without him. That said, Shacknews wishes Krueger the best in his endeavors and thanks him for all of the amazing games.