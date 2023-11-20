New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Returnal Director Harry Krueger leaves Housemarque after 15 years

Krueger shared that he's optimistic for Housemarque as the studio prepares 'an exciting new project.'
TJ Denzer
Image via Housemarque
1

A big part of Housemarque’s breakout success over the last few years is exiting the studio and headed for new ventures. Harry Krueger directed Returnal and has been put in over 14 years with the company, but he’s getting ready to head out. According to the studio, Krueger will be stepping down from his position and moving on to explore new opportunities. However, he didn’t head out the door without teasing that the studio is working on something new and exciting.

Housemarque shared word of Harry Krueger’s departure in an announcement on the studio website. Krueger has been with the company since January 2009, when he joined as a game programmer. During his tenure, he had hands in the likes of Outland, Resogun, and Nex Machina to name a few. In 2014, he became a game director for the studio and he would go on to be the director for Returnal, which would go on to receive massive accolades and love from critics and the community, including here at Shacknews.

Headshot of Harry Krueger, Director of Returnal
Harry Krueger leaves Housemarque after a tenure of over 14 years and the successful launch of Returnal.
Source: Housemarque

One of the more interesting things about Krueger leaving Housemarque is his tease of an exciting new project in development at the studio alongside optimism for the future of the studio.

Whatever’s happening at Housemarque, Harry Krueger believes it’s going to be awesome with or without him. That said, Shacknews wishes Krueger the best in his endeavors and thanks him for all of the amazing games.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

