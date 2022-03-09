Returnal gets campaign co-op & a survival mode in its latest update Not only will players be able to tackle a new survival mode, but Returnal is now giving us a new campaign co-op mode to play with friends.

Returnal is a tough journey to take. Every venture into the unknown world of Atropos presents fresh hell for Selene Vassos to overcome. That journey is about to get harder too. Housemarque and PlayStation Studios announced that the game is getting a survival mode that will challenge players in new and interesting ways. For those who are looking for a bit of an easier trek, Returnal is also getting campaign co-op that will allow you to take on Atropos together with friends. It’s all coming together in a free update called Returnal – Ascension.

Returnal - Ascension, otherwise known as Update 3.0, was revealed in a trailer on the PlayStation State of Play on March 9, 2022. During the trailer, we got a look at not only the new survival mode that will be coming, but also a peek at the campaign co-op. Players will be able to take on a challenge to make it through as much of Returnal’s biomes, enemies, bosses, pitfalls, and boons as possible and try to prove themselves the best Selene among the bunch.

If that sounds a bit daunting, then you might be more interested in the campaign co-op that is also coming in Returnal’s Ascension update. Players won’t be able to access all features in Co-op Mode such as The Tower of Sisyphus, House sequences and Challenge Modes. However, outside of these exceptions, you’ll be able to join with another player and take on the challenge of Returnal together.

Returnal was a breakout hit for Housemarque. It was a much beloved game of 2021, earning tons of praise and accolades, including in our own Shacknews review. It also ended up winning our Shacknews Best PS5 Game of 2021 award.

Returnal - Ascension Update 3.0 is set to come to PS5 as a free update on March 22, 2022. Stay tuned for further details and information, including patch notes, as we approach the launch of the update.