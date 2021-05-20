Returnal Patch 1.3.7 notes take aim at multiple Deceased Scout bugs & more The latest set of Returnal patch notes from Housemarque has further bug squashes in it, but mid-mission saving remains elusive.

Returnal has been quite the successful roguelike venture from Housemarque since it launched on PlayStation 5 at the end of April. The game has done quite a job capturing the love and attention of players who don’t usually partake in roguelike games, and Housemarque continues to put in the work to try to ensure Returnal is a game worth sticking around for. The developer just released its latest set of patch notes in Patch 1.3.7 and this set stomps out a number of bugs, including a few troubling the Deceased Scout feature in the game.

Returnal Patch 1.3.7 notes

Housemarque launched the Returnal Patch 1.3.7 notes on the developer’s website on May 19, 2021. The 1.3.7 patch notes are mostly bug squashes. Notable among them are a couple topline fixes that were affecting Deceased Scout features, such as them barely appearing at all or getting a negative-effect parasite after having one scavenged. Mid-mission saves still don’t make an appearance in this patch, but it should make for more stable overall experience. Check out the full notes below.

Fixed an issue with Deceased Scouts not appearing as often as intended.

After having one of their Deceased Scout corpses scavenged, players will no longer receive a negative-effect parasite on startup.

Fixed an issue where the Ophion boss might disappear after a player uses the Reconstructor during the fight.

Fixed a rare audio bug causing loud noises during combat.

Fixed a small number of issues where players might become stuck in various rooms.

Fixed several issues where the player might encounter a black screen during the credits or whilst playing.

Multiple fixes for rare crashes during gameplay.

And that covers the patch notes for Returnal Patch 1.3.7. Hopefully this patch will act more stable than the previous one. Regardless, it should make for an overall smoother run of the game. Are you still playing? Have you been affected by any of the bugs above? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.