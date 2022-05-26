Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki reveals his favorite bosses Godrick the Grafted? Melania, Blade of Miquella? Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy? Miyazaki opines on which Elden Ring bosses he enjoyed the most.

The world of Elden Ring is filled with incredible gods, monsters, and creatures that serve as its pantheon of bosses. Some are quite ho-hum, and others are grand spectacles full of lore and dramatic moments throughout their battles. So which ones did the team at FromSoftware enjoy the most? Well, director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently had a chat in which he shared which bosses were his absolute favorite from the game.

Miyazaki sat down to speak with Xbox Japan in a recent interview about Elden Ring, the contents of which were machine translated by PC Gamer. During the interview, the conversation came up as to which Elden Ring bosses were Miyazaki’s favorite. Apparently, the FromSoftware director favors Starscourge Radahn in both design and lore.

“It's Radahn,” Miyazaki said. “He's attractive as an individual character, and I like the scenario of the Radahn Festival.”

See that large man on the tiny horse coming to cleave you in twain? That's Radahn and he's Miyazaki's favorite Elden Ring boss.

Spoiler alert!: The section ahead contains spoilers from Elden Ring’s story.

For those not in the know, Radahn, the Red Lion General, is an ultimate warrior who captured the very stars in the sky with his gravity magic. Unfortunately, his mind gave way to Scarlet Rot and he became a mindless brute who only lives for more combat. His followers, wishing to please him, arranged the Radahn Festival as a way of pleasing him by bringing strong combatants to do battle against him. It’s an event that draws a great number of NPCs in the game to battle, including the wonderful half-wolf warrior Blaidd and the giant jar warrior Iron Fist Alexander. Apparently, when Miyazaki first pitched this excellent in-game event, it was initially laughed off.

“I wonder if there is a feeling of loneliness that is unique to us," continues Miyazaki. "Alongside a literally festive and uplifting feeling. I miss when I first talked about the idea of a 'Radhan Festival' and no-one on the team took it seriously!”

Miyazaki goes on to share that Godrick the Grafted and Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy are two of his follow-up favorites. Elden Ring is full of excellent encounters and incredible moments, but these beings definitely stand out among the pack. Be sure to check out our other Elden Ring coverage, including our Strategy Guide for all of your needs and questions in the game.